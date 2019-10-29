Shiseido : Selected as Finalist for 8th Corporate Value Improvement Award by Tokyo Stock Exchange
Release Date： Oct. 29, 2019
Shiseido Selected as Finalist for 8th Corporate Value Improvement Award by Tokyo Stock Exchange
Shiseido Company, Limited ('Shiseido') has been selected as one of the four finalists of the 8th Corporate Value Improvement Award hosted by the Tokyo Stock Exchange ('TSE'). The Corporate Value Improvement Award targets all TSE-listed companies (approximately 3,650 companies) and honors those that succeed in improving their corporate value through management initiatives focused on capital cost and other investor concerns.
Driven by its mission, 'BEAUTY INNOVATIONS FOR A BETTER WORLD,' Shiseido aims to remain vital for the next 100 years and beyond. We are encouraged by the award to continue our proactive efforts in promoting brand strategies tailored to the needs of local consumers, new value creation through innovations, and investment in talent development that is the basis for our growth. At the same time, we will work towards further improvement of our corporate value, which is a synergistic combination of economic and social values, through the enhancement of SDGs, ESG and other non-financial information communicated to our shareholders and investors.
