MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Shiseido Company, Limited

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shiseido : Selected as Finalist for 8th Corporate Value Improvement Award by Tokyo Stock Exchange

0
10/29/2019 | 02:57am EDT
News Release

Release Date： Oct. 29, 2019

Publisher： Shiseido

Management / Financial Result

Shiseido Selected as Finalist for 8th Corporate Value Improvement Award by Tokyo Stock Exchange

Shiseido Company, Limited ('Shiseido') has been selected as one of the four finalists of the 8th Corporate Value Improvement Award hosted by the Tokyo Stock Exchange ('TSE'). The Corporate Value Improvement Award targets all TSE-listed companies (approximately 3,650 companies) and honors those that succeed in improving their corporate value through management initiatives focused on capital cost and other investor concerns.

Driven by its mission, 'BEAUTY INNOVATIONS FOR A BETTER WORLD,' Shiseido aims to remain vital for the next 100 years and beyond. We are encouraged by the award to continue our proactive efforts in promoting brand strategies tailored to the needs of local consumers, new value creation through innovations, and investment in talent development that is the basis for our growth. At the same time, we will work towards further improvement of our corporate value, which is a synergistic combination of economic and social values, through the enhancement of SDGs, ESG and other non-financial information communicated to our shareholders and investors.

For more information on the selection process of the Award, please refer to:
https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/news/1024/20181029.html

End

※The content of the release is correct as of the time of release, but please note that it may in some cases differ from the latest information.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 06:56:10 UTC
