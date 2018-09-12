Shiseido Sends Emergency Relief Funds and Goods to the Region Affected by the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earthquake

Shiseido Company, Limited ('Shiseido') extends its heartfelt sympathy to all affected by the Hokkaido earthquake in Northern Japan which occurred in September 2018. We sincerely hope for the earliest recovery of the region.

In view of the latest conditions, Shiseido has decided to send the following aid:

Emergency funds: 10 million yen

1. Dry shampoo:

FRESSY Dry Shampoo 5,000 pcs

2. Wet body wipes:

SEA BREEZE Body Sheet 5,000 pcs

3. Medicated hand soap:

Medicated Hand Soap 5,000 pcs

4. Skin lotion:

SENKA Perfect Essence Silky Moisture 5,000 pcs

5. Skin emulsion:

SENKA Perfect Emulsion Silky Moisture 5,000 pcs

In response to requests, goods in each category above have been pledged in the amount of 1,000 pcs (5,000 total) to the town of Atsuma and 400 pcs (2,000 total) to the town of Abira. We are considering further support measures based on reports and conditions in the affected region while coordinating with other municipalities.

