Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Shiseido Company, Limited    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED (4911)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Shiseido : Sends Emergency Relief Funds and Goods to the Region Affected by the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earthquake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 07:17am CEST

Shiseido Sends Emergency Relief Funds and Goods to the Region Affected by the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earthquake

Shiseido Company, Limited ('Shiseido') extends its heartfelt sympathy to all affected by the Hokkaido earthquake in Northern Japan which occurred in September 2018. We sincerely hope for the earliest recovery of the region.
In view of the latest conditions, Shiseido has decided to send the following aid:

Emergency funds: 10 million yen

1. Dry shampoo:
FRESSY Dry Shampoo 　5,000 pcs

2. Wet body wipes:
SEA BREEZE Body Sheet 　5,000 pcs

3. Medicated hand soap:
Medicated Hand Soap 　5,000 pcs

4. Skin lotion:
SENKA Perfect Essence Silky Moisture 　5,000 pcs

5. Skin emulsion:
SENKA Perfect Emulsion Silky Moisture 　5,000 pcs

In response to requests, goods in each category above have been pledged in the amount of 1,000 pcs (5,000 total) to the town of Atsuma and 400 pcs (2,000 total) to the town of Abira. We are considering further support measures based on reports and conditions in the affected region while coordinating with other municipalities.

End of document

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 05:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
07:17aSHISEIDO : Sends Emergency Relief Funds and Goods to the Region Affected by the ..
PU
09/07SHISEIDO : Joins “Japonismes 2018” as an Official Supporter
PU
09/04SHISEIDO : Zhang Ziyi Joins Clé De Peau Beauté as Its Global Brand Ambassador
PU
08/30SHISEIDO : Notice on Determination of the Number of Exercisable Stock Options (S..
PU
08/22COLOR COSMETICS MARKET OPPORTUNITIES : The global color cosmetics market was dom..
AQ
08/08SHISEIDO : Notice of Revision of the Consolidated Financial Result Forecast for ..
PU
08/01SHISEIDO : New SHISEIDO Makeup Collection, Featuring Skincare-like Light Texture..
PU
07/17SHISEIDO : Wins First Prize and Two Second Prizes for Excellent Research Papers ..
PU
07/12SHISEIDO CONTINUOUSLY SELECTED FOR I : “FTSE4Good Index Series,” &ld..
PU
07/04SHISEIDO : 2018 Trends for Cute ＆ Cool Yukata Hairstyling and Makeup
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/14Shiseido Company, Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/11Shiseido Company reports Q1 results 
02/09Shiseido Company, Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/07SHISEIDO : A Brand That Shouldn't Be Known Only By Beauty Aficionados 
2017Shiseido Company, Ltd. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 100 B
EBIT 2018 109 B
Net income 2018 77 801 M
Finance 2018 94 693 M
Yield 2018 0,53%
P/E ratio 2018 39,55
P/E ratio 2019 31,96
EV / Sales 2018 2,71x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 3 076 B
Chart SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shiseido Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9 565  JPY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Norio Tadakawa CFO & Head-Corporate Administration
Masaya Hosaka Corporate Officer-Technology & Engineering
Mitsuru Kameyama Global-Information & Communication Technology
Youichi Shimatani Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED40.19%27 022
L'ORÉAL9.27%130 082
KAO CORP13.25%38 496
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%14 713
KOSE CORPORATION8.46%10 212
COTY-39.67%9 085
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.