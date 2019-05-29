Shiseido : Strengthens Strategic Partnership with A.S. Watson Group

Shiseido and A.S. Watson have been very close partners for years. Recently, the two Groups have co-created the exclusive product range of Urban Damage Care under Shiseido's sensitive skin care brand 'd program'. In April, Shiseido introduced 'd program' into Watsons China and the exclusive partnership in China started with a remarkable success, tripling actual sales from expectation.



Coupled with Shiseido's strong R＆D capability and leadership in Japanese beauty and A.S. Watson's scalable distribution platforms and sophisticated customer insights, the two Groups have agreed to further extend their strategic partnership.



- Co-creating Future

Shiseido and A.S. Watson will continue to strengthen the co-development through the exclusive products of Za and Senka. More exclusive products of other brands will be in the pipeline in the near future, with the joint effort in big data analytics and customer insights to deepen the understanding on A.S. Watson customers and overall markets.



- Unlocking Potential Markets

With an extensive network of over 3,600 stores in Mainland China serving over 70% of targeted female customers of the world's most populated country, A.S. Watson will help extend Shiseido's reach into China, and other operating markets including Indonesia and Philippines, which are one of the most potential markets for Shiseido's business growth.



- Sustainable World of Japanese Beauty

With a common belief in making the world a better place, both Groups will contribute to the creation of more sustainable beauty through co-developing beauty innovations fuelled by both companies' expertise. The two Groups are dedicated to achieving the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) together, such as Quality Education, Good Health ＆ Well-being.



Strong Japanese DNA is deeply rooted in Shiseido and its core value. Shiseido and A.S. Watson will lead the Japanese-beauty trend and meet the huge customer demand for Japanese beauty products in Asia via co-creation.

