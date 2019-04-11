Shiseido Supports Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Shiseido Company, Limited ('Shiseido') has expressed its support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which was established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB). From here on, we will actively promote disclosure of information concerning both business risks and opportunities caused by climate change from such perspectives as strategy, risk management and governance based on the TCFD recommendations.

In 2019, Shiseido newly defined the corporate mission of 'BEAUTY INNOVATIONS FOR A BETTER WORLD' and newly established the Social Value Creation Division for the purpose of accelerating the creation of social values related to the environment, society, and culture. We believe that, in order to achieve a long-term, sustainable corporate growth, it is essential not only to realize economic values but also to contribute to creating social values through business operations at the same time.

In particular, we regard measures against climate change as one of the priorities. We will actively promote various environment-related measures including CO2 emissions reduction, contributing to the achievement of a sustainable society.

