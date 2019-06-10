Shiseido : Top Hair and Makeup Artist Hirofumi Kera “Cross-Border” Exhibition

■ Fashion and hair makeup

Kera has supported the expressions of numerous brands through hair and makeup backstage at fashion shows such as Paris Fashion Week and Tokyo Fashion Week and for season looks and catalogues. From a number of brands at home and abroad, the exhibition will introduce his works for the five brands of ANREALAGE, SOMARTA, MIKIO SAKABE, writtenafterwards, and LIMI feu, along with wigs, head pieces and production materials. The exhibition will provide an opportunity to think about the current state of fashion from the perspective of hair and makeup.



■ New video installation co-created by Hirofumi Kera and Mikio Sakabe

The core of the exhibition is new video installation 'FACE' created in collaboration with fashion designer Mikio Sakabe for the exhibition. Kera was in charge of hair and makeup and Sakabe was responsible for the styling of clothes. They expressed how the power of hair and makeup changes the face of a woman into faces of various women by using about 40 display monitors. Their free creativity and excellent techniques show the power and possibilities of hair and makeup.



■ Introduction to diverse collaborative works from an overall perspective

In 2013, Kera provided hair and makeup for the first time for new works in Yasumasa Morimura's exhibition titled 'Las Meninas Renacen de Noche (In Praise of Velázquez: Handmaidens Reborn in the Night)' held at the Shiseido Gallery. His excellent techniques to embody the artist's images garnered trust from Mr. Morimura. Kera has been involved in Morimura's works ever since, such as the 'Self-portrait as art history' series. In addition, Kera produced the head part of a bunraku puppet and offered it for a performance by puppet master Kanroku, and worked on a joint 'flower' themed project with flower arrangement artist and photographer Joichi Teshigahara. In this way, Kera engages in activities that remodel the established concept of hair and makeup through collaboration with creators in various fields.

