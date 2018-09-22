Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Shiseido Company, Limited    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED (4911)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Shiseido : Wins 7th Consecutive Top Award at the 30th IFSCC Congress in Munich

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2018 | 04:09am CEST

Shiseido Wins 7th Consecutive Top Award at the 30th IFSCC Congress in Munich

-Shiseido sets record again this year for world's most IFSCC awards!
Dr. Ezure wins 3rd consecutive Congress award-

Shiseido Company, Limited ('Shiseido') won the top Award in the Podium Presentation Basic Research category at the 30th IFSCC*1 Congress 2018 held from September 18 to 21, 2018 in Munich, Germany. The IFSCC is recognized as the world's most authoritative meeting, where researchers share their latest findings in the field of cosmetic science. Among a total of 533 distinguished papers (85 Podium Presentation papers and 448 Poster Presentation papers), Senior Scientist Tomonobu Ezure, Ph.D., of Shiseido was chosen to receive the award for his research presentation, 'New skin care paradigm targeting skin anti-aging system'. Dr. Ezure has won three consecutive Congress awards, becoming the world-first IFSCC presenter to win three awards in a row.
Shiseido continues to pursue innovative value creation with the competitive advantage of its R＆D capability, which is highly acclaimed around the world.
In step with the inauguration of its new research center 'Global Innovation Center', Shiseido is accelerating the creation of new value through further innovations by communicating with people and integrating expertise and knowledge.
*1 IFSCC (The International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists): An international organization dedicated to the development of highly functional and safe cosmetic technology through the world-wide cooperation of cosmetic societies.

Podium Presentation : Basic Research Award

Theme: New skin care paradigm targeting skin anti-aging system
Presenter: Tomonobu Ezure, Senior Scientist, Ph.D., Shiseido Advanced Research Center
Summary: Shiseido conducted joint research with the National Institute for Physiological Science and International University of Health and Welfare and discovered that aging is associated with a decrease of stem cells in the dermal layer, but the stem cells are well maintained around sebaceous glands even in aged skin. Dermal stem cells provide new cells in the dermal layer as they grow, and it is expected that they can be a critical solution for skin rejuvenation. Shiseido aims to apply this finding to the development of new skin care products.

Achieved the Largest Number of IFSCC Awards (Congress/Conference)

The IFSCC is held to present the world's cutting-edge technologies related to cosmetics and skin which are strictly evaluated by such criteria as novelty, independence, scientific evidence, and others. IFSCC Congress is held once every two years and an IFSCC Conference is held between Congresses. This year, Shiseido won its seventh consecutive IFSCC award between the 24th and 30th IFSCC Congresses, and has won 26 awards (including 22 top awards) in total - the largest number among cosmetics manufacturers globally*2. This is Dr. Ezure's third consecutive Congress award after the 28th IFSCC Congress in Paris, France and the 29th IFSCC Congress in Orlando, USA. Previously awarded technologies by Shiseido include 'Smudge-proof lipstick,' 'Water-resistant sunscreen removable by soap,' and many others that led to the development of cosmetic products now in use by consumers around the globe.
*2 Shiseido Corporate Website: Introducing IFSCC Research Awards: https://www.shiseidogroup.com/rd/ifscc/

※The content of the release is correct as of the time of release, but please note that it may in some cases differ from the latest information.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2018 02:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
04:09aSHISEIDO : Wins 7th Consecutive Top Award at the 30th IFSCC Congress in Munich
PU
09/12SHISEIDO : Sends Emergency Relief Funds and Goods to the Region Affected by the ..
PU
09/07SHISEIDO : Joins “Japonismes 2018” as an Official Supporter
PU
09/04SHISEIDO : Zhang Ziyi Joins Clé De Peau Beauté as Its Global Brand Ambassador
PU
08/30SHISEIDO : Notice on Determination of the Number of Exercisable Stock Options (S..
PU
08/22COLOR COSMETICS MARKET OPPORTUNITIES : The global color cosmetics market was dom..
AQ
08/08SHISEIDO : Notice of Revision of the Consolidated Financial Result Forecast for ..
PU
08/01SHISEIDO : New SHISEIDO Makeup Collection, Featuring Skincare-like Light Texture..
PU
07/17SHISEIDO : Wins First Prize and Two Second Prizes for Excellent Research Papers ..
PU
07/12SHISEIDO CONTINUOUSLY SELECTED FOR I : “FTSE4Good Index Series,” &ld..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/14Shiseido Company, Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/11Shiseido Company reports Q1 results 
02/09Shiseido Company, Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/07SHISEIDO : A Brand That Shouldn't Be Known Only By Beauty Aficionados 
2017Shiseido Company, Ltd. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 105 B
EBIT 2018 109 B
Net income 2018 78 101 M
Finance 2018 94 357 M
Yield 2018 0,51%
P/E ratio 2018 40,95
P/E ratio 2019 33,32
EV / Sales 2018 2,82x
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
Capitalization 3 216 B
Chart SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shiseido Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 9 485  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Norio Tadakawa CFO & Head-Corporate Administration
Masaya Hosaka Corporate Officer-Technology & Engineering
Mitsuru Kameyama Global-Information & Communication Technology
Youichi Shimatani Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED45.92%28 506
L'ORÉAL9.44%133 569
KAO CORP12.07%38 870
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%14 415
KOSE CORPORATION8.07%10 695
COTY-34.59%9 768
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.