Shiseido Wins 7th Consecutive Top Award at the 30th IFSCC Congress in Munich
-Shiseido sets record again this year for world's most IFSCC awards!
Dr. Ezure wins 3rd consecutive Congress award-
Shiseido Company, Limited ('Shiseido') won the top Award in the Podium Presentation Basic Research category at the 30th IFSCC*1 Congress 2018 held from September 18 to 21, 2018 in Munich, Germany. The IFSCC is recognized as the world's most authoritative meeting, where researchers share their latest findings in the field of cosmetic science. Among a total of 533 distinguished papers (85 Podium Presentation papers and 448 Poster Presentation papers), Senior Scientist Tomonobu Ezure, Ph.D., of Shiseido was chosen to receive the award for his research presentation, 'New skin care paradigm targeting skin anti-aging system'. Dr. Ezure has won three consecutive Congress awards, becoming the world-first IFSCC presenter to win three awards in a row.
Shiseido continues to pursue innovative value creation with the competitive advantage of its R＆D capability, which is highly acclaimed around the world.
In step with the inauguration of its new research center 'Global Innovation Center', Shiseido is accelerating the creation of new value through further innovations by communicating with people and integrating expertise and knowledge.
*1 IFSCC (The International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists): An international organization dedicated to the development of highly functional and safe cosmetic technology through the world-wide cooperation of cosmetic societies.
Podium Presentation : Basic Research Award
Theme: New skin care paradigm targeting skin anti-aging system
Presenter: Tomonobu Ezure, Senior Scientist, Ph.D., Shiseido Advanced Research Center
Summary: Shiseido conducted joint research with the National Institute for Physiological Science and International University of Health and Welfare and discovered that aging is associated with a decrease of stem cells in the dermal layer, but the stem cells are well maintained around sebaceous glands even in aged skin. Dermal stem cells provide new cells in the dermal layer as they grow, and it is expected that they can be a critical solution for skin rejuvenation. Shiseido aims to apply this finding to the development of new skin care products.
Achieved the Largest Number of IFSCC Awards (Congress/Conference)
The IFSCC is held to present the world's cutting-edge technologies related to cosmetics and skin which are strictly evaluated by such criteria as novelty, independence, scientific evidence, and others. IFSCC Congress is held once every two years and an IFSCC Conference is held between Congresses. This year, Shiseido won its seventh consecutive IFSCC award between the 24th and 30th IFSCC Congresses, and has won 26 awards (including 22 top awards) in total - the largest number among cosmetics manufacturers globally*2. This is Dr. Ezure's third consecutive Congress award after the 28th IFSCC Congress in Paris, France and the 29th IFSCC Congress in Orlando, USA. Previously awarded technologies by Shiseido include 'Smudge-proof lipstick,' 'Water-resistant sunscreen removable by soap,' and many others that led to the development of cosmetic products now in use by consumers around the globe.
*2 Shiseido Corporate Website: Introducing IFSCC Research Awards: https://www.shiseidogroup.com/rd/ifscc/
