Shiseido Wins 7th Consecutive Top Award at the 30th IFSCC Congress in Munich -Shiseido sets record again this year for world's most IFSCC awards!

Dr. Ezure wins 3rd consecutive Congress award-

Shiseido Company, Limited ('Shiseido') won the top Award in the Podium Presentation Basic Research category at the 30th IFSCC*1 Congress 2018 held from September 18 to 21, 2018 in Munich, Germany. The IFSCC is recognized as the world's most authoritative meeting, where researchers share their latest findings in the field of cosmetic science. Among a total of 533 distinguished papers (85 Podium Presentation papers and 448 Poster Presentation papers), Senior Scientist Tomonobu Ezure, Ph.D., of Shiseido was chosen to receive the award for his research presentation, 'New skin care paradigm targeting skin anti-aging system'. Dr. Ezure has won three consecutive Congress awards, becoming the world-first IFSCC presenter to win three awards in a row.

Shiseido continues to pursue innovative value creation with the competitive advantage of its R＆D capability, which is highly acclaimed around the world.

In step with the inauguration of its new research center 'Global Innovation Center', Shiseido is accelerating the creation of new value through further innovations by communicating with people and integrating expertise and knowledge.

*1 IFSCC (The International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists): An international organization dedicated to the development of highly functional and safe cosmetic technology through the world-wide cooperation of cosmetic societies.