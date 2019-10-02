Log in
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
Shiseido : Wins Top Award at IFSCC Conference 2019 in Milan

10/02/2019
News Release

Release Date： Oct. 3, 2019

Publisher： Shiseido

Technology / R&D

Shiseido Wins Top Award at IFSCC Conference 2019 in Milan

Shiseido Company, Limited ('Shiseido') hereby announces that Kazuki Takagaki won the top award in the Podium Presentation category at the IFSCC* Conference 2019, held from September 30 to October 2, 2019 in Milan. IFSCC is recognized as the world's most authoritative meeting, where researchers compete by presenting technologies in the field of cosmetic science. Among the approximately 380 presentations made at the Conference (60 in the Podium Presentation category, 320 of in the Poster Presentation category), the research presentation by Kazuki Takagaki ' Holistic Beauty - Three-Dimensional Macroscopic Visualization of Vasculature in Skin and its Physical Relevance in Skin-Aging - ' was given the top award.
The IFSCC Congress is held once every two years and an IFSCC Conference is held between Congresses. Including the IFSCC Congress, Shiseido has won 27 awards (including 23 top awards) in total - the largest number among cosmetics manufacturers globally.
In April 2019, the new research center 'Shiseido Global Innovation Center' started full operation. Shiseido continues to pursue innovative value creation with the competitive advantage of its R＆D capabilities, which are highly acclaimed around the world.
* IFSCC ( The International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists) : An international organization dedicated to the development of highly functional and safe cosmetic technology through the world-wide cooperation of cosmetic societies.

Outline of the best award presentation

Title of presentation: Holistic Beauty - Three-Dimensional Macroscopic Visualization of Vasculature in Skin and its Physical Relevance in Skin-Aging -
Award winner: Kazuki Takagaki, Scientist, Advanced Research Center, Shiseido
Outline of the presentation:
Shiseido has reported that capillaries in the skin are damaged and decreased by aging and UV rays, but their involvement concerning physical properties of the skin has not been elucidated.
Through 3D visualization of capillaries in the skin, we found that keeping them healthy leads to maintaining skin elasticity. By utilizing this, it is expected that troubles such as wrinkles and sagging mainly caused by a decrease in skin elasticity will be prevented. Based on this finding, we aim to apply to new skincare products.

※The content of the release is correct as of the time of release, but please note that it may in some cases differ from the latest information.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 02:58:05 UTC
