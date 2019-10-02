Shiseido : Wins Top Award at IFSCC Conference 2019 in Milan

Shiseido Company, Limited ('Shiseido') hereby announces that Kazuki Takagaki won the top award in the Podium Presentation category at the IFSCC* Conference 2019, held from September 30 to October 2, 2019 in Milan. IFSCC is recognized as the world's most authoritative meeting, where researchers compete by presenting technologies in the field of cosmetic science. Among the approximately 380 presentations made at the Conference (60 in the Podium Presentation category, 320 of in the Poster Presentation category), the research presentation by Kazuki Takagaki ' Holistic Beauty - Three-Dimensional Macroscopic Visualization of Vasculature in Skin and its Physical Relevance in Skin-Aging - ' was given the top award.

The IFSCC Congress is held once every two years and an IFSCC Conference is held between Congresses. Including the IFSCC Congress, Shiseido has won 27 awards (including 23 top awards) in total - the largest number among cosmetics manufacturers globally.

In April 2019, the new research center 'Shiseido Global Innovation Center' started full operation. Shiseido continues to pursue innovative value creation with the competitive advantage of its R＆D capabilities, which are highly acclaimed around the world.

* IFSCC ( The International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists) : An international organization dedicated to the development of highly functional and safe cosmetic technology through the world-wide cooperation of cosmetic societies.

