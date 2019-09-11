Shiseido : becomes sponsor of “teamLab Borderless Shanghai”

News Release

Shiseido Company, Limited, through its subsidiary Shiseido China (hereinafter, 'Shiseido'), announces its sponsorship of teamLab's 'teamLab Borderless Shanghai' exhibition, which will start from Tuesday, November 5, 2019. 'teamLab Borderless Shanghai' presents a world of creations without boundaries from the art collective teamLab. The exhibition will feature 50 artworks, including new pieces, in a massive venue space spanning 6,600 square meter.

Following 'teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live Art Exhibition presented by Shiseido' in July to October 2017, and the 'S E N S E' art installation in SHISEIDO FOREST VALLEY at Jewel Changi Airport, this is the third collaboration between Shiseido and teamLab.



Shiseido this year newly defined its mission as 'BEAUTY INNOVATIONS FOR A BETTER WORLD'. teamLab's art creations using art digital technology are connected to Shiseido's mission of creating a better world with beauty innovation. Through this sponsorship, Shiseido wishes to support teamLab as they inspire the world with surprise and new values.