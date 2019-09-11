Log in
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
Shiseido : becomes sponsor of "teamLab Borderless Shanghai"

09/11/2019
News Release

Release Date： Sep. 12, 2019

Publisher： Shiseido

Culture / Sports

Shiseido becomes sponsor of 'teamLab Borderless Shanghai'

- Starts from November 5, 2019 -

Shiseido Company, Limited, through its subsidiary Shiseido China (hereinafter, 'Shiseido'), announces　its sponsorship of teamLab's 'teamLab Borderless Shanghai' exhibition, which will start from Tuesday, November 5, 2019. 'teamLab Borderless Shanghai' presents a world of creations without boundaries from the art collective teamLab. The exhibition will feature 50 artworks, including new pieces, in a massive venue space spanning 6,600 square meter.

Following 'teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live Art Exhibition presented by Shiseido' in July to October 2017, and the 'S E N S E' art installation in SHISEIDO FOREST VALLEY at Jewel Changi Airport, this is the third collaboration between Shiseido and teamLab.

Shiseido this year newly defined its mission as 'BEAUTY INNOVATIONS FOR A BETTER WORLD'. teamLab's art creations using art digital technology are connected to Shiseido's mission of creating a better world with beauty innovation. Through this sponsorship, Shiseido wishes to support teamLab as they inspire the world with surprise and new values.

Outline of 'teamLab Borderless Shanghai'

■Time: November 5, 2019 -
■Venue: 100 Huayuangang Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai, China
■Hours: Weekdays 10:30 - 21:30
Weekends ＆ Holidays 10:30 - 22:30
■Closed: 1st and 3rd Monday of every month
■Tickets: Adult Weekday Ticket (Monday - Friday, excluding weekends, holidays, and closed days) CNY 229
Adult Day Ticket (Can be reserved for any day except closed days) CNY 249
■Buy Tickets: WeChat teamLab无界上海

※The content of the release is correct as of the time of release, but please note that it may in some cases differ from the latest information.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 02:16:08 UTC
