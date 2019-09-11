Shiseido : becomes sponsor of “teamLab Borderless Shanghai”
09/11/2019 | 10:17pm EDT
News Release
Release Date： Sep. 12, 2019
Publisher： Shiseido
Culture / Sports
Shiseido becomes sponsor of 'teamLab Borderless Shanghai'
- Starts from November 5, 2019 -
Shiseido Company, Limited, through its subsidiary Shiseido China (hereinafter, 'Shiseido'), announces its sponsorship of teamLab's 'teamLab Borderless Shanghai' exhibition, which will start from Tuesday, November 5, 2019. 'teamLab Borderless Shanghai' presents a world of creations without boundaries from the art collective teamLab. The exhibition will feature 50 artworks, including new pieces, in a massive venue space spanning 6,600 square meter.
Following 'teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live Art Exhibition presented by Shiseido' in July to October 2017, and the 'S E N S E' art installation in SHISEIDO FOREST VALLEY at Jewel Changi Airport, this is the third collaboration between Shiseido and teamLab.
Shiseido this year newly defined its mission as 'BEAUTY INNOVATIONS FOR A BETTER WORLD'. teamLab's art creations using art digital technology are connected to Shiseido's mission of creating a better world with beauty innovation. Through this sponsorship, Shiseido wishes to support teamLab as they inspire the world with surprise and new values.
Outline of 'teamLab Borderless Shanghai'
■Time: November 5, 2019 -
■Venue: 100 Huayuangang Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai, China
■Hours: Weekdays 10:30 - 21:30
Weekends ＆ Holidays 10:30 - 22:30
■Closed: 1st and 3rd Monday of every month
■Tickets: Adult Weekday Ticket (Monday - Friday, excluding weekends, holidays, and closed days) CNY 229
Adult Day Ticket (Can be reserved for any day except closed days) CNY 249
■Buy Tickets: WeChat teamLab无界上海
