Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Shiseido Company, Limited    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shiseido : global prestige brand SHISEIDO first flagship store to open in Ginza, Tokyo in April 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 10:33pm EDT
News Release

Release Date： Sep. 25, 2019

Publisher： ShiseidoShiseido Japan

Product / Brand

Shiseido's global prestige brand SHISEIDO first flagship store to open in Ginza, Tokyo in April 2020

- The latest beauty facility provides a unique brand experience combining technology and human interaction -

Shiseido will open the first flagship store for SHISEIDO, a brand available in 85 countries and regions, in the company's birthplace of Ginza in April 2020.

The flagship store will communicate the brand's worldview and provide a brand experience unique to SHISEIDO that combines the latest technology with human interaction. To respond to diversifying beauty needs and lifestyles, the store will offer digital content where visitors can freely engage with products using their five senses, beauty counseling that suits the needs of customers, and interactive paid services. Occupying three floors, it will be the largest stand-alone SHISEIDO store in the world. All products of the brand will be sold, including skincare and makeup, as well as store-limited products.

Through the store, SHISEIDO aims to meet new customers and improve recognition and understanding of the brand, stimulating the curious minds of beauty explorers. SHISEIDO will also continue to help each customer around the world discover their hidden charms and lead a beautiful, enriched life.

Store information

■ Opening: April 2020
■ Address: 'Hankyu-Hanshin Ginza 3-chome Project' Ginza 3-chome 103-10, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
■ No. of floors: 3 floors (Whole building: 11 floors above ground, 1 underground floor)
■ SHISEIDO official website: https://brand.shiseido.co.jp/

About SHISEIDO

SHISEIDO is a prestige brand that represents the Shiseido Group. Available in 85 countries and regions, it offers skincare, makeup, sunscreen, and fragrance products. In recent years, brand sales are growing particularly in China, Travel Retail, and Japan. Born in Ginza, SHISEIDO hopes to grow as a global prestige brand along with its town of origin, one beloved by customers around the world and one in which Japanese take pride.

※The content of the release is correct as of the time of release, but please note that it may in some cases differ from the latest information.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 02:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
10:33pSHISEIDO : global prestige brand SHISEIDO first flagship store to open in Ginza,..
PU
09/18SHISEIDO : and UN Women Co-Host 3rd Gender Equality Awareness Event, Together wi..
PU
09/17SHISEIDO : Marks the 30th Anniversary of Joint Research in Dermatology
BU
09/11SHISEIDO : becomes sponsor of “teamLab Borderless Shanghai”
PU
09/04SHISEIDO : Launches the “SHISEIDO BLUE PROJECT－Respect for Oceans&r..
PU
09/01SHISEIDO : Notice of Administrative Changes and Transfer of Personnel
PU
08/29SHISEIDO : Notice on Determination of the Number of Exercisable Stock Options (S..
PU
08/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Broadcom, Carlsberg, Salesforce
08/08SHISEIDO : 2019FY 1H Consolidated Settlement of Accounts(Presentation Material)
PU
08/08SHISEIDO : Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for 1H 2019
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 167 B
EBIT 2019 123 B
Net income 2019 80 791 M
Finance 2019 52 255 M
Yield 2019 0,69%
P/E ratio 2019 43,2x
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,95x
EV / Sales2020 2,75x
Capitalization 3 496 B
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8 937,50  JPY
Last Close Price 8 752,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Norio Tadakawa Chief Supply Network Officer
Masaki Dozono Manager-Finance & Accounting
Michael Coombs CFO, Executive Officer, Head-Finance & IR
Mitsuru Kameyama Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED32.61%32 472
L'ORÉAL22.42%151 824
KAO CORP1.83%35 816
KOSE CORPORATION15.07%10 005
COTY INC.57.77%7 806
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%7 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group