Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Shizuoka Gas Co Ltd    9543   JP3351150002

SHIZUOKA GAS CO LTD (9543)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shizuoka Gas : Japan's Shizuoka Gas signs deal with China's Clean Energy to supply LNG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 04:59am EST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Japanese city gas supplier Shizuoka Gas Co has signed a binding agreement with China's Clean Energy to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Shimizu terminal in western Japan, the company said on Wednesday.

Shizuoka Gas will transport the LNG through so-called ISO tank containers, typically pressurized tubes that hold the LNG in its super-chilled state and correspond in size to standard shipping containers to allow movement by truck, rail and container ship.

While some Japanese companies currently distribute LNG domestically via ISO tanks, this is the first term deal for a Japanese buyer to sell LNG overseas via ISO containers, said Edmund Siau, an analyst at energy consultancy FGE.

In Japan, only Shizuoka Gas currently has the capability to re-export fuel by re-loading LNG onto ships.

Under the agreement, Shizuoka Gas will supply 1,600 metric tonnes of LNG a year for a period of three years from 2019 to 2021 to Clean Energy, a fully owned subsidiary of China's Dalian Inteh Holdings Co, it added.

Shizuoka Gas said it has been seeking further utilisation of the terminal since 2017 when it first sold gas from the reloading facility.

LNG supplied from Shizuoka will be delivered to Taishan Gas Group and Rizhao Public Transport Group in China through Clean Energy and Ants Energy as an LNG selling company under Dalian Inteh Holdings, the statement said.

Transporting LNG via ISO tanks is usually done on trucks for small-scale distribution and currently still occurs within markets such as China and Japan, FGE's Siau said.

Though limited, there has also been some long-distance sea borne trade, such as FortisBC's shipments from Canada to China, he added.

"As some buyers are facing an over-supplied situation, they are looking for diversion or reselling cargoes and China is one of the potential markets, though China's demand is weak at this moment," said a LNG trader familiar with the Japanese market.

An LNG cargo last loaded from Japan for China in November 2017, Refinitiv Eikon shiptracking data showed.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Jessica Jaganathan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHIZUOKA GAS CO LTD
04:59aSHIZUOKA GAS : Japan's Shizuoka Gas signs deal with China's Clean Energy to supp..
RE
2018SHIZUOKA GAS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SHIZUOKA GAS : [Delayed］Supplementary Information FY2018 3Q
PU
2018SHIZUOKA GAS : Announcement Concerning Changes in Representative Director
PU
2018SHIZUOKA GAS : Announcement Concerning Changes in Representative Director
PU
2018SHIZUOKA GAS : Flash Report fot the First Three Quarters of 2018
PU
2018SHIZUOKA GAS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018SHIZUOKA GAS : Gas Sales in April 2018
PU
2017SHIZUOKA GAS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017SHIZUOKA GAS : ［Delayed］Supplementary Information for the First Th..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 135 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 3 400 M
Finance 2018 700 M
Yield 2018 1,63%
P/E ratio 2018 16,40
P/E ratio 2019 11,52
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 70 174 M
Chart SHIZUOKA GAS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Shizuoka Gas Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIZUOKA GAS CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroyuki Kishida Executive President & Representative Director
Hiroshi Tonoya Chairman
Seigo Iwasaki Director
Masakazu Endo Representative Director
Toshikazu Nozoe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIZUOKA GAS CO LTD9.12%642
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP6.69%27 205
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD-13.13%15 618
TOKYO GAS CO LTD4.66%11 920
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION2.22%11 079
GAIL INDIA LTD-10.19%10 244
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.