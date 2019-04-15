Log in
SHK HONG KONG INDUSTRIES LTD

(0666)
SHK Hong Kong Industries : Net Asset Value

04/15/2019 | 05:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code : 666)

Net Asset Value

As at 31st March, 2019, the unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of the Company was approximately:

HK$0.269

The calculation of the unaudited consolidated net asset value per share is based on 4,111,704,320 shares of the Company in issue as at 31st March, 2019.

Hong Kong, 15th April, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the composition of the Board is as follows: Mr. Warren Lee Wa Lun (Chairman) and Mr. Mark Wong Tai Chun are Executive Directors; Mr. Arthur George Dew is Non-Executive Director; and Mr. Albert Ho, Mr. Peter Lee Yip Wah and Mr. Louie Chun Kit are Independent Non-Executive Directors.

Disclaimer

SHK Hong Kong Industries Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 09:07:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Wa Lun Lee Chairman
Tai Chun Wong Executive Director
Arthur George Dew Non-Executive Director
Yip Wah Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Albert Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHK HONG KONG INDUSTRIES LTD-2.70%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS31.89%978
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV8.68%840
DRAPER ESPRIT-11.85%740
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.03%368
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.37%362
