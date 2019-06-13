SHK Hong Kong Industries : Net Asset Value

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code : 666)

Net Asset Value

As at 31st May, 2019, the unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of the Company was approximately:

HK$0.262

The calculation of the unaudited consolidated net asset value per share is based on 4,111,704,320 shares of the Company in issue as at 31st May, 2019.

Hong Kong, 13th June, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the composition of the Board is as follows: Mr. Warren Lee Wa Lun (Chairman) and Mr. Mark Wong Tai Chun are Executive Directors; Mr. Arthur George Dew is Non-Executive Director; and Mr. Albert Ho, Mr. Peter Lee Yip Wah and Mr. Louie Chun Kit are Independent Non-Executive Directors.