Federal Administrative Court agrees with SHL

06/17/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Press Release

Federal Administrative Court agrees with SHL

Tel Aviv / Zurich, 17 June 2019 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, announced today that the Federal Administrative Court, in its decisions dated May 29, 2019, upheld the dismissal by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority of the appeals of Mengke Cai as well as Kun Shen, Xiang Xu, Himalaya (Cayman Island) TMT Fund and Himalaya Asset Management Ltd.

The appeals concerned the decisions of the Swiss Takeover Board regarding the non-extension of the deadline to launch a public tender offer and the suspension of voting rights (cf. SHL's press releases dated November 26 and December 20, 2018). These decisions are final now.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF, phone +41 43 244 81 40, shl@irf-reputation.ch

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call centre services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit the web site at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.




