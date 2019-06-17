Federal Administrative Court agrees with SHL

Tel Aviv / Zurich, 17 June 2019 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, announced today that the Federal Administrative Court, in its decisions dated May 29, 2019, upheld the dismissal by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority of the appeals of Mengke Cai as well as Kun Shen, Xiang Xu, Himalaya (Cayman Island) TMT Fund and Himalaya Asset Management Ltd.

The appeals concerned the decisions of the Swiss Takeover Board regarding the non-extension of the deadline to launch a public tender offer and the suspension of voting rights (cf. SHL's press releases dated November 26 and December 20, 2018). These decisions are final now.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF, phone +41 43 244 81 40, shl@irf-reputation.ch

