Personnel changes at SHL Telemedicine

Tel Aviv / Zurich, January 15, 2019 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, is announcing today that after nearly five year as General Manager of SHL Germany, Mr. Martin Lehner has decided to step down to pursue other interests. Mr. Lehner will transition to the SHL Germany Advisory Board where he will continue to support SHL.

Mr. Lehner will serve in his current position during the next 9 months' notice period, to the extent required, to ensure a smooth transition.

Yoav Rubinstein, CEO of SHL, said: "Martin successfully led the SHL German operations for the last five years. I sincerely thank him for his leadership and contribution throughout this period and am glad that he will continue to remain involved with SHL."

