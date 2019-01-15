Log in
01/15/2019

Press release

Personnel changes at SHL Telemedicine

Tel Aviv / Zurich, January 15, 2019 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, is announcing today that after nearly five year as General Manager of SHL Germany, Mr. Martin Lehner has decided to step down to pursue other interests. Mr. Lehner will transition to the SHL Germany Advisory Board where he will continue to support SHL.

Mr. Lehner will serve in his current position during the next 9 months' notice period, to the extent required, to ensure a smooth transition.

Yoav Rubinstein, CEO of SHL, said: "Martin successfully led the SHL German operations for the last five years. I sincerely thank him for his leadership and contribution throughout this period and am glad that he will continue to remain involved with SHL."

For further information please contact:

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF Communications, Phone: +41 43 244 81 40, shl@irfcom.ch

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit the web site at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.




