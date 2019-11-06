Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SHL Telemedicine Ltd.    SHLTN   IL0010855885

SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD.

(SHLTN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Procedural decision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the status of the proceedings concerning the outstanding mandatory offer to the shareholders of SHL Telemedicine Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 01:05am EST

Press Release

Procedural decision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the status of the proceedings concerning the outstanding mandatory offer to the shareholders of SHL Telemedicine Ltd.

Tel Aviv / Zurich, 6 November 2019 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, announced today that the Swiss Takeover Board ("TOB") has instructed SHL to publish the resolutions of its procedural order 672/10 dated November 5, 2019.

In its order, the TOB notes the disinterest of CR Capital Investment Management Ltd. to act as financing party to a potential reverse triangular merger by Kun Shen and Mengke Cai by which they would acquire all shares in SHL (cf. press releases of SHL dated May 31 and July 12, 2019). The TOB order obliges the mandatory bidders to inform the TOB regularly about the progress in realizing and financing the pending mandatory public tender offer for the shares in SHL.

On the TOB's request, Cai Mengke, joined by the other mandatory bidders, who keep being in delay with fulfilling their public tender offer obligation, have informed the TOB that they continue their search for and negotiations with a potential financing party to finance the reverse triangular merger in order to comply with their pending obligation to submit a public tender offer.

Procedural order 672/10 dated November 5, 2019

"1.

It is declared that CR Capital Investment Management Ltd. is no longer interested in a cash-out merger regarding SHL Telemedicine Ltd.

2.

Himalaya (Cayman Islands) TMT Fund, Himalaya Asset Management Ltd., Xiang Xu, Kun Shen and Mengke Cai shall inform the TOB every 14 days about the progress in respect to the realization and financing of the mandatory takeover bid.

3.

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. shall publish the resolutions of the present order no later than November 7, 2019.

4.

Following the publication by SHL Telemedicine Ltd. according to para. 3 above, the present order will be published on the website of the TOB.

5.

The fee jointly and severally imposed on Himalaya (Cayman Islands) TMT Fund, Himalaya Asset Management Ltd., Xiang Xu, Kun Shen and Mengke Cai amounts to CHF 5'000.

Appeal (art. 140 of the Financial Market Infrastructure Act, SR 958.1):

This order is subject to appeal with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA, Laupenstrasse 27, CH-3003 Bern, within a period of five trading days, under the conditions of art. 45 and 46 of the Federal Act on Administrative Procedure. The appeal must be filed in writing and include a statement of grounds. The appeal has to suffice the requirements of art. 52 of the Federal Act on Administrative Procedure."

For further information, please contact:

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF, phone +41 43 244 81 40, shl@irf-reputation.ch

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call centre services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit the web site at www.shl-telemedicine.com

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD.
01:05aProcedural decision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the status of the proceedi..
TE
09/19SHL announces half-year results 2019
TE
09/04SHL announces Special General Meeting Results
TE
08/28SHL Telemedicine expands to The Netherlands and signs an agreement to acquire..
TE
07/31SHL announces invitation to a Special General Meeting
TE
07/12Swiss Takeover Board concluded that the closing of a potential reverse triang..
TE
07/11SHL TELEMEDICINE : Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items and election..
TE
06/17Federal Administrative Court agrees with SHL
TE
06/06SHL announces invitation to an Annual General Meeting
TE
05/31Swiss Takeover Board reduces mandatory offer price by CHF 1.00 to CHF 7.70 pe..
TE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 65,6 M
Chart SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD.
Duration : Period :
SHL Telemedicine Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,20  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoav Rubinstein CEO, Senior VP & Head-Global Business Development
Yariv Alroy Chairman
Yossi Vadnagra Chief Financial Officer
Yoni Dagan Chief Technology Officer
Amir Lerman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD.-2.96%66
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION2.75%88 486
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)7.95%46 203
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA14.16%29 980
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA19.67%22 288
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%18 599
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group