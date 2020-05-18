SHL announces CEO steps down and Acting CEO appointed

Tel Aviv / Zurich, 18 May 2020 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, is announcing today that after eight years with SHL, Yoav Rubinstein, CEO of SHL in the past three years, has decided to step down to pursue other interests.

The Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Mr. Erez Nachtomy, current Board member of the Company and a member of the SHL executive team between 2001 and 2016, as Acting CEO. Mr. Nachtomy will assume the position effective immediately and ensure a smooth transition with Mr. Rubinstein.

Yariv Alroy, Chairman of SHL said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors of SHL, I wish to thank Yoav for his service and contribution to SHL and the actions taken in the recent period to deal with the challenges related to the COVID pandemic. I wish him good luck with his new endeavours. The company is in strong shape and I am confident in its ability to execute on its plans and make the next leap while continuing to monitor the developments concerning COVID very closely and take any required action.

Yoav Rubinstein said: "I wish to thank the Board of Directors, management team and employees for their support and cooperation. It has been a rewarding time for me at SHL and I feel that we have accomplished a lot as a company."

Mr. Erez Nachtomy joined the Board of Directors of SHL as a non-executive Director in

December 2018. Mr. Nachtomy joined SHL in March 2001 as Vice President. From 2005 to 2016 he served as Executive Vice President of the Company. Since 2017, he is an investor and a businessman. Mr. Nachtomy holds an LL.B. from Tel Aviv University, Israel and he is a member of the Israeli Bar. Nationality: Israeli.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF, phone +41 43 244 81 40, shl@irf-reputation.ch