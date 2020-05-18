Log in
05/18/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Press Release

SHL announces CEO steps down and Acting CEO appointed

Tel Aviv / Zurich, 18 May 2020 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, is announcing today that after eight years with SHL, Yoav Rubinstein, CEO of SHL in the past three years, has decided to step down to pursue other interests.

The Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Mr. Erez Nachtomy, current Board member of the Company and a member of the SHL executive team between 2001 and 2016, as Acting CEO. Mr. Nachtomy will assume the position effective immediately and ensure a smooth transition with Mr. Rubinstein.

Yariv Alroy, Chairman of SHL said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors of SHL, I wish to thank Yoav for his service and contribution to SHL and the actions taken in the recent period to deal with the challenges related to the COVID pandemic. I wish him good luck with his new endeavours. The company is in strong shape and I am confident in its ability to execute on its plans and make the next leap while continuing to monitor the developments concerning COVID very closely and take any required action.

Yoav Rubinstein said: "I wish to thank the Board of Directors, management team and employees for their support and cooperation. It has been a rewarding time for me at SHL and I feel that we have accomplished a lot as a company."

Mr. Erez Nachtomy joined the Board of Directors of SHL as a non-executive Director in

December 2018. Mr. Nachtomy joined SHL in March 2001 as Vice President. From 2005 to 2016 he served as Executive Vice President of the Company. Since 2017, he is an investor and a businessman. Mr. Nachtomy holds an LL.B. from Tel Aviv University, Israel and he is a member of the Israeli Bar. Nationality: Israeli.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF, phone +41 43 244 81 40, shl@irf-reputation.ch

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call centre services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit the web site at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.




