SHL announces Special General Meeting Results

Tel Aviv / Zurich, February 21, 2019 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, is announcing today that at the Special General Meeting of the shareholders ("SGM") which was held today in Tel Aviv, Israel, the attending shareholders approved all items on the SGM agenda, including the amendment to SHL's articles of association according to which each shareholder holding 5% or more of SHL's shares or voting rights and each member of the Board of Directors of SHL is obliged to provide SHL with an address in Israel for the receiving of documents (including judicial documents).