SHL announces Special General Meeting Results

Tel Aviv / Zurich, June 30, 2020 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, announced that at the Special General Meeting ("SGM") of the Shareholders which was held today in Tel-Aviv, Israel, the attending shareholders approved the item on the SGM agenda - the approval of Mr. Erez Nachtomy's terms of office as an Acting CEO of the Company.

