MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SHL Telemedicine Ltd.    SHLTN   IL0010855885

SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD.

(SHLTN)
SHL announces Special General Meeting Results

06/30/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Press release

SHL announces Special General Meeting Results

Tel Aviv / Zurich, June 30, 2020 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, announced that at the Special General Meeting ("SGM") of the Shareholders which was held today in Tel-Aviv, Israel, the attending shareholders approved the item on the SGM agenda - the approval of Mr. Erez Nachtomy's terms of office as an Acting CEO of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF Reputation, Phone: +41 43 244 81 40, shl@irf-reputation.ch

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit our web site at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
