SHL announces annual results 2018

Tel Aviv / Zurich, 12 March 2019 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, announced today the results 2018.

Highlights Full-Year 2018: Outstanding financial performance

Revenues grew by 31% to USD 48.9m from USD 37.4m in 2017

Income of USD 8.6m from cost saving delivered under Chronic Disease Management Service contracts in Germany

Significant growth in profitability: EBITDA [1] grew by 81% to USD 16.5m and net income by 321% to USD 10.1m

Operating free cash flow[2] of USD 11.6m and paid down USD 13.0m of debt this year

Yoav Rubinstein, CEO of SHL Telemedicine, said: "We are very pleased by these results and achievements. We have grown our business and delivered significant value to our customers this year while preparing the company for future growth opportunities. We will continue to deepen the penetration of our platforms in the German and Israeli markets while expanding the smartheartTM platform in the US and other global territories. The bonus income of USD 8.6m from chronic disease management programs relating to cost savings in the years 2015-2017, is demonstrating the effectiveness of our Telehealth programs and the value they provide to our customers."

Growing demand for digital applications in Germany

The German business performed well in 2018 with revenue and profitability growing. The strategy of offering a wide range of services across a broad spectrum of clients, including the top health insurers in Germany, has resulted in the solid operating performance. SHL continues to invest in the digitization of its platform to meet the growing needs of patients to interact with SHL through multiple communication channels. SHL was the first company to launch in the German market a digital demand health services application for our customers.

SHL's Israeli business performed well, too. Revenues were stable compared to 2017. SHL is focusing on introducing new programs and products to increase customer retention and attract new customers.

smartheartTM has made further progress during the period with additional customers from various countries joining the platform. Revenues from the platform reached USD 0.6m this year, growing by 200% compared to 2017.

[1] Earnings before interest taxes depreciation amortization and impairments

[2] Cash from operating activities net of investments in fixed and intangible assets

The consolidated financial statements published today are only part of the financial statements announced for today under "IR agenda & events" on SHL's website. The Annual Report 2018 (with Corporate Governance Report 2018) will be published on March 28, 2019, on the website.

The Consolidated Financial Statement 2018 is available as of today on:

www.shl-telemedicine.com/about-us/investorrelations/financial-reports-pres-2019/

Key figures (as reported)

in USD million (except per share amounts) 2018 2017 % change Revenues for the year 40.3 37.0 9% Performance-based revenues 8.6 0.4 1984% Revenues 48.9 37.4 31% Revenues Germany

Israel

Other 27.6 20.7 0.6 16.7 20.5 0.2 65% 1% 200% EBIT 12.0 4.1 192% EBITDA 16.5 9.1 81% Net profit 10.1 2.4 321% EPS 0.96 0.23 317% Operating Free cash flow 11.6 10.3 13%

