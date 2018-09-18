SHL announces half-year results 2018

Tel Aviv / Zurich, 18 September 2018 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, announced today the results of the first half-year 2018.

Revenues for the first half-year 2018 were USD 29.0m, compared to USD 18.3m in H1 2017.

EBITDA increased from USD 5.7m in H1 2017 to USD 12.9m in H1 2018.

Net income increased to USD 8.7m compared to a net income of USD 2.0m in the first half of 2017.

Financial Highlights:

In Germany, revenues were USD 18.4m, up 127% compared to the first half of 2017. In local currency, revenues increased by 103% compared to first half 2017. Revenues during the first half of 2018 also include an income of USD 8.9m from cost savings delivered under Chronic Disease Management Services for the years 2015-2017. Net of this income, revenues grew by 12% compared to the first half of 2017.

In Israel, revenues were USD 10.5m, up 5% versus first half of 2017. In local currency, revenues were similar compared to first half 2017.

Operating results for the first half year were positively affected by higher margins in Germany and Israel attributed from revenue growth and contributing to significantly improved profitability of the Company.

Yoav Rubinstein, CEO of SHL Telemedicine, said: "The Company delivered excellent financial performance during the first half of 2018, with revenues and profitability substantially higher than in recent years. The results also demonstrate the effectiveness of our programs and the value they deliver to customers and the patients monitored on SHL's platform. At the same time, we continue to explore ways to enrich the breadth of our portfolio of services with new technologies and additional customer offerings."

The half-year report 2018 is available on:

www.shl-telemedicine.com/about-us/investorrelations/financial-reports-pres-2018

Key figures

in USD million (except per share amounts) H1 2018 H1 2017 % change Revenues 20.1 17.9 12% Change in revenue estimate 8.9 0.4 Revenues 29.0 18.3 58% Revenues Germany

Israel

Other 18.4 10.5 0.1 8.1 10.0 0.2 127% 5% (50%) EBIT 10.3 3.4 202% EBITDA 12.9 5.7 126% Net income 8.7 2.0 EPS 0.83 0.19 Free cash flow 0.5 11.6

Financial calendar

18 October 2018 Special General Meeting, Tel Aviv, Israel

For further information, please contact:

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF Communications, phone : +41 43 244 81 40, shl@irfcom.ch