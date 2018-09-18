Log in
SHL announces half-year results 2018
TE
07:02aSHL TELEMEDICIN : announces half-year results 2018
AQ
SHL announces updated invitation to a Special General Meeting
TE
SHL announces half-year results 2018

09/18/2018 | 07:05am CEST

Press Release

SHL announces half-year results 2018

Tel Aviv / Zurich, 18 September 2018 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, announced today the results of the first half-year 2018.

  • Revenues for the first half-year 2018 were USD 29.0m, compared to USD 18.3m in H1 2017.
  • EBITDA increased from USD 5.7m in H1 2017 to USD 12.9m in H1 2018.
  • Net income increased to USD 8.7m compared to a net income of USD 2.0m in the first half of 2017.

Financial Highlights:

  • In Germany, revenues were USD 18.4m, up 127% compared to the first half of 2017. In local currency, revenues increased by 103% compared to first half 2017. Revenues during the first half of 2018 also include an income of USD 8.9m from cost savings delivered under Chronic Disease Management Services for the years 2015-2017. Net of this income, revenues grew by 12% compared to the first half of 2017.
  • In Israel, revenues were USD 10.5m, up 5% versus first half of 2017. In local currency, revenues were similar compared to first half 2017.
  • Operating results for the first half year were positively affected by higher margins in Germany and Israel attributed from revenue growth and contributing to significantly improved profitability of the Company.

Yoav Rubinstein, CEO of SHL Telemedicine, said: "The Company delivered excellent financial performance during the first half of 2018, with revenues and profitability substantially higher than in recent years. The results also demonstrate the effectiveness of our programs and the value they deliver to customers and the patients monitored on SHL's platform. At the same time, we continue to explore ways to enrich the breadth of our portfolio of services with new technologies and additional customer offerings."

The half-year report 2018 is available on:

www.shl-telemedicine.com/about-us/investorrelations/financial-reports-pres-2018

Key figures

in USD million (except per share amounts)

H1 2018

H1 2017

% change

Revenues

20.1

17.9

12%

Change in revenue estimate

8.9

0.4

Revenues

29.0

18.3

58%

Revenues

  • Germany
  • Israel
  • Other

18.4

10.5

0.1

8.1

10.0

0.2

127%

5%

(50%)

EBIT

10.3

3.4

202%

EBITDA

12.9

5.7

126%

Net income

8.7

2.0

EPS

0.83

0.19

Free cash flow

0.5

11.6

Financial calendar

18 October 2018

Special General Meeting, Tel Aviv, Israel

For further information, please contact:

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF Communications, phone : +41 43 244 81 40, shl@irfcom.ch

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call centre services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit the web site at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.




