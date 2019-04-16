SHL dividend distribution – tax ruling

Tel Aviv / Zurich, April 16, 2019 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, is announcing that today it will distribute to its shareholders the cash dividend approved by the Board of Directors on March 17, 2019 in the amount of USD 1.00 per share (excluding the dormant shares held by SHL itself and which are not entitled to dividend under Israeli law).

The total dividend amount distributed to each shareholder will be only 75% of the dividend amount per share (i.e. - USD 75 cents per share) due to Israeli withholding tax (the "Withholding Tax Amounts"). According to the tax ruling achieved by SHL from the Israeli Tax Authorities, the Withholding Tax Amounts will be deposited with a trustee.

Each shareholder is invited to contact the trustee via Ernst & Young, Israel (see contact information below) sufficiency in advance before Monday, June 17, 2019 at 17:00 CEST in order to file for the withholding return. Ernst &Young based on the documents presented to it per its request, the tax ruling, and the relevant tax regulations and treaties, shall instruct the trustee whether to release any, part or all of the taxes withheld to the shareholder or to the tax authorities as the case may be (together with the pro-rata interest accrued thereon, if any).

Contact details:

Ernst &Young, Israel

Mr. Oren Hagay and/or Ms. Keshet Sirota

Phone: +972-3-6232522

Fax: +972-3-5633416

Email: Keshet.Sirota@il.ey.com

It should be noted that, for a shareholder to be eligible for a withholding return, all the required documents and information (as requested by Ernst &Young) must be received by Ernst &Young (by email or fax) no later than Monday, June 17, 2019 at 17:00 CEST. For further information regarding the process and the required documents in order to file for the withholding return, please see the following link: http://www.shl-telemedicine.com/dividend-april-2019/.

For the sake of clarity please note that the above-mentioned application process is only a "fast track" that has been made available to shareholders to avoid an excessive tax withholding that exceeds the tax that should be withheld from their dividend payments based on their entitlement to the benefits of a tax treaty or the Israeli tax laws, as the case may be. It neither affects, in any way, the substantive tax liability of any shareholder nor does it derogate from a shareholder's right to file a tax return with the Israeli tax authority to seek a refund of excessively withheld amounts.