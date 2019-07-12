Swiss Takeover Board concluded that the closing of a potential reverse triangular merger with a minimum price per share of CHF 7.70 shall be considered as a fulfillment of the obligation to launch a tender offer at the same price per share

Tel Aviv / Zurich, July, 12, 2019 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, announced today that the Swiss Takeover Board ("TOB") has instructed SHL to publish the resolutions of its orders 672/09 and 672/09 dated July 11, 2019 regarding a request of Mengke Cai dated March 13, 2019 related to a potential reverse triangular merger and the question of a potential acting in concert of the respective parties (cf. Press Release of SHL dated May 31, 2019):

Order 672/08 dated July 11, 2019:

"The Takeover Board resolves:

1. It is declared that Himalaya (Cayman Islands) TMT Fund, Himalaya Asset Management Ltd., Xiang Xu and Kun Shen as well as Mengke Cai will fulfill their obligation to submit a tender offer to the shareholders of SHL Telemedicine Ltd. pursuant to the order 672/01 dated January 26, 2018 of the Takeover Board, provided that the following conditions are cumulatively met:

a) Mengke Cai and/or Kun Shen or an entity controlled by both or by either of Mengke Cai or Kun Shen carry out a cash-out merger under Israeli law with regard to SHL Telemedicine Ltd.;

b) the cash-out merger is not subject to any conditions and is structured and closed exactly as outlined in the documents filed with the TOB; and

c) the rules governing mandatory tender offers according to art. 135 of the Financial Market Infrastructure Act ["FMIA"]

d) in connection with art. 30 et seqq. of the Financial Market Infrastructure Ordinance of Financial Market Supervisory Authority ["FMIO-FINMA"] (6th chapter) are complied with.

2. It is declared that the obligation of Himalaya (Cayman Islands) TMT Fund, Himalaya Asset Management Ltd., Xiang Xu and Kun Shen as well as Mengke Cai to submit a tender offer as stated in order 672/01 dated January 26, 2018 of the Takeover Board does not cease if the cash-out merger under Israeli law is not concluded.

3. SHL Telemedicine Ltd. is required to publish the resolutions of this order by July 12, 2019 at the latest.

4. The present order will be published following the publication by SHL Telemedicine Ltd. according to para. 3 of this resolution on the website of the Takeover Board.