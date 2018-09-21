Shoal Games Ltd : Shoal Games and Wonderfilm Announce Collaboration in OTT Marketplace

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2018 / Shoal Games Ltd. (OTCQB: SGLDF) (TSX-V: SGW)("the Company"), mobile software developer, publisher, and owner of Rooplay, the OTT EdTech games platform (http://www.rooplay.com) and The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (WNDR), announced today that they have entered into a collaboration agreement to assist each other in research, development and distribution on VOD and OTT platforms globally.

"Shoal Games' expertise in the OTT space, as demonstrated with their games platform Rooplay, provides Wonderfilm a skilled partner to assist in the development of Wonderfilm's planned entry into Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD)." said Kirk Shaw, Wonderfilm CEO. "Wonderfilm and Shoal Games' advanced design expertise are incrementally expanding SVOD technology from a passive viewing experience into a multilayered interactive technology that will provide app users with a new level of personalized experiences, ultimately including embedded blockchain technology. The app's powerful new two-way relationship will also foster innovative collaboration, including the joint development of future movies and series. I view this match of creative talents lending itself to many new and exciting collaborations, with Shoal's branded games and OTT distribution paired with Wonderfilms large audience reach." he added.

"To successfully compete in the OTT marketplace it takes strong partners and wide distribution," commented Jason Williams, Shoal Games CEO. "Wonderfilm is a leader in the production of high quality cinematic video and Shoal Games is excited to begin collaborations as we both look to increase our visibility on OTT systems globally and find opportunities for co-promotion between our products and customers."

Shoal Games and Wonderfilm plan to immediately begin detailed investigation of the most cost effective method to realize their product and distribution objectives. Wonderfilm has plans to introduce 17 new films over the next year and Shoal Games intends to launch the complete OTT Rooplay platform on Apple, Android, TV and Web over the next few weeks.

ABOUT WONDERFILM

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, Vancouver, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. Wonderfilm's main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company's guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives.

ABOUT SHOAL GAMES LTD.

Shoal Games Ltd. (TSXV: SGW) (OTCQB: SGLDF) (www.shoalgames.com) is the owner of the OTT EdTech Games Platform Rooplay (www.rooplay.com). Rooplay's pioneering curated games platform brings calm, structure and accountability for children and parents in an increasingly confusing and fragmented digital world. Empowering children with inspired play, engagement and innovative learning prepares them for success in their futures. Featuring Peter Rabbit, Garfield, Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Pororo, and Mr. Bean, the product offers families a handpicked and growing selection of hundreds of educational games for a monthly subscription fee. The Rooplay platform uses the same subscription business model as Netflix, but substitute's passive video content with active learning games designed to inspire children to success.

