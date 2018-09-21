Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Shoal Games Ltd       AIG111521081

SHOAL GAMES LTD
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Shoal Games Ltd : Shoal Games and Wonderfilm Announce Collaboration in OTT Marketplace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 02:17am CEST

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2018 / Shoal Games Ltd. (OTCQB: SGLDF) (TSX-V: SGW)("the Company"), mobile software developer, publisher, and owner of Rooplay, the OTT EdTech games platform (http://www.rooplay.com) and The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (WNDR), announced today that they have entered into a collaboration agreement to assist each other in research, development and distribution on VOD and OTT platforms globally.

"Shoal Games' expertise in the OTT space, as demonstrated with their games platform Rooplay, provides Wonderfilm a skilled partner to assist in the development of Wonderfilm's planned entry into Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD)." said Kirk Shaw, Wonderfilm CEO. "Wonderfilm and Shoal Games' advanced design expertise are incrementally expanding SVOD technology from a passive viewing experience into a multilayered interactive technology that will provide app users with a new level of personalized experiences, ultimately including embedded blockchain technology. The app's powerful new two-way relationship will also foster innovative collaboration, including the joint development of future movies and series. I view this match of creative talents lending itself to many new and exciting collaborations, with Shoal's branded games and OTT distribution paired with Wonderfilms large audience reach." he added.

"To successfully compete in the OTT marketplace it takes strong partners and wide distribution," commented Jason Williams, Shoal Games CEO. "Wonderfilm is a leader in the production of high quality cinematic video and Shoal Games is excited to begin collaborations as we both look to increase our visibility on OTT systems globally and find opportunities for co-promotion between our products and customers."

Shoal Games and Wonderfilm plan to immediately begin detailed investigation of the most cost effective method to realize their product and distribution objectives. Wonderfilm has plans to introduce 17 new films over the next year and Shoal Games intends to launch the complete OTT Rooplay platform on Apple, Android, TV and Web over the next few weeks.

ABOUT WONDERFILM

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, Vancouver, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. Wonderfilm's main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company's guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives.

ABOUT SHOAL GAMES LTD.

Shoal Games Ltd. (TSXV: SGW) (OTCQB: SGLDF) (www.shoalgames.com) is the owner of the OTT EdTech Games Platform Rooplay (www.rooplay.com). Rooplay's pioneering curated games platform brings calm, structure and accountability for children and parents in an increasingly confusing and fragmented digital world. Empowering children with inspired play, engagement and innovative learning prepares them for success in their futures. Featuring Peter Rabbit, Garfield, Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Pororo, and Mr. Bean, the product offers families a handpicked and growing selection of hundreds of educational games for a monthly subscription fee. The Rooplay platform uses the same subscription business model as Netflix, but substitute's passive video content with active learning games designed to inspire children to success.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 20, 2018, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Shoal Games Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Henry Bromley
CFO
ir@shoalgames.com
(888) 374-2163
www.shoalgames.com

SOURCE: Shoal Games Ltd.

https://www.accesswire.com/512336/Shoal-Games-and-Wonderfilm-Announce-Collaboration-in-OTT-Marketplace

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHOAL GAMES LTD
02:17aSHOAL GAMES LTD : Shoal Games and Wonderfilm Announce Collaboration in OTT Marke..
AC
08/14SHOAL GAMES LTD : Shoal Games Announces Q2 2018 Results
AC
08/02SHOAL GAMES LTD : Shoal Games Announces Game Development Tool Shoal.js
AC
06/13SHOAL GAMES LTD : Shoal Games Announces 500,000 Downloads of Rooplay and Provide..
AC
05/29SHOAL GAMES LTD : Shoal Games Secures License to Pororo the Little Penguin
AC
05/16SHOAL GAMES LTD : Shoal Games Announces Q1 2018 Results
AC
02/26SHOAL GAMES LTD : Shoal Games Ltd. Collaborates with Sony Pictures Entertainment..
AC
02/22SHOAL GAMES LTD : Shoal Games Ltd. Raises US$2,551,500 in Financing
AC
02/07SHOAL GAMES LTD : Shoal Games Ltd. Announces Proposed Financing
AC
01/19SHOAL GAMES LTD : Shoal Games Announces 250,000 Downloads of Rooplay
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Shoal Games reports Q2 results 
2017Shoal Games reports Q1 results 
2017Shoal Games reports FY results 
2016Shoal Games reports Q3 results 
2016Shoal Games reports Q2 results 
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Miles Williams President, CEO & Executive Director
Tryon M. Williams Executive Chairman
Henry Walford Bromley Chief Financial Officer
Fiona Mary Curtis Independent Non-Executive Director
William G. Moore Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOAL GAMES LTD0
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD25.68%60 672
NEXON CO LTD-58.06%11 072
NCSOFT CORP--.--%8 640
ZYNGA INC-2.00%3 372
WUHU SHUNRONG SANQI IE NTWRK TECH CO LTD--.--%3 357
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.