SHOAL POINT ENERGY LTD

(SHPNF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 09/12 12:04:14 pm
0.101 USD   -6.82%
02:45pShoal Point Energy Ltd., Conventional Oil Drilling in Kansas, CEO Clip Video
NE
09/12Shoal Point announces completion of seismic data acquisition
NE
Shoal Point Energy Ltd., Conventional Oil Drilling in Kansas, CEO Clip Video

09/13/2019 | 02:45pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2019) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Shoal Point Energy, talks about how the company's focusing on conventional oil drilling in Kansas.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/shoal-point-energy-drilling-in-kansas-ceo-clip-90sec/

Shoal Point Energy is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on September 14 - September 15, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP)

www.shoalpointenergy.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47790


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Clayton Jarvis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Natasha Tsai Chief Financial Officer
Eric Schneider Independent Director
Brian E. Usher-Jones Independent Director
Juliet Heading Manager-Corporate Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOAL POINT ENERGY LTD531.25%6
CNOOC LTD-2.14%67 887
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.62%62 556
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.63%46 243
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-24.58%40 609
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD1.76%30 174
