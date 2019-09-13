Shoal Point Energy Ltd., Conventional Oil Drilling in Kansas, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2019) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Shoal Point Energy, talks about how the company's focusing on conventional oil drilling in Kansas.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/shoal-point-energy-drilling-in-kansas-ceo-clip-90sec/

Shoal Point Energy is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on September 14 - September 15, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP)

www.shoalpointenergy.com

