Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Shoe Carnival, Inc.    SCVL

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.

(SCVL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shoe Carnival : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Company to Pay Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) a leading retailer of moderately priced footwear and accessories, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend.

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share will be paid on October 21, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 7, 2019.

Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's results of operations, financial condition, business conditions and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of September 20, 2019, the Company operates 392 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Shoe Carnival trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
04:06pSHOE CARNIVAL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/19SHOE CARNIVAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
09/19SHOE CARNIVAL : Announces Executive Appointments
BU
09/09SHOE CARNIVAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/29SHOE CARNIVAL : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2019 RESULTS; Reports Comparable S..
AQ
08/28SHOE CARNIVAL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/28SHOE CARNIVAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/28SHOE CARNIVAL : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
08/19SHOE CARNIVAL : To report second quarter 2019 financial results on august 28, 20..
AQ
08/13SHOE CARNIVAL : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 28, 20..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 032 M
EBIT 2020 51,9 M
Net income 2020 41,3 M
Finance 2020 96,7 M
Yield 2020 0,97%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 484 M
Chart SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Shoe Carnival, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 35,50  $
Last Close Price 33,01  $
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifton E. Sifford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Wayne Weaver Chairman
W. Kerry Jackson COO, CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Terry L. Clements Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kent A. Kleeberger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.-1.49%484
ABC-MART INC14.55%5 234
CCC SA-34.07%1 336
DESIGNER BRANDS INC-30.85%1 241
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC116.32%1 049
CALERES INC-21.85%886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group