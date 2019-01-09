Shoe Carnival : Names McCann Agency of Record to Elevate Brand Engagement

Shoe Carnival, one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers,
has selected McCann as its agency of record for integrated marketing
services. The McCann team will include specialty agencies Compass Point
(Media AOR), Casanova (Hispanic strategy, media and creative),
MRM//McCann (digital strategy and technology) and Momentum/Chase
(Shopper Strategy).
“We’re excited to partner with McCann on our ambitious strategic brand
and customer-centric initiatives to expand Shoe Carnival’s relationships
with customers,” said Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival’s Chief Strategy and
Marketing Officer. “The depth of marketing resources and quality of
McCann’s integrated team will propel us forward as we look to inspire
and connect with customers.”
James Ward, president of McCann Detroit, said, “The vision and ambition
laid out by Shoe Carnival’s leadership has been inspiring, and – for us
– retail is an area of passion and expertise. The multi-disciplinary
team we put together was handpicked to navigate the forces reshaping
retail in 2019 and beyond. We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to
help Shoe Carnival take new ground.”
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear
retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress,
casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis
on national name brands. As of January 9, 2019, the Company operates 402
stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com.
Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The NASDAQ
Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases
and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.
About McCann Worldgroup
McCann
Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic
Group (NYSE: IPG),
is a leading global marketing services company with 24,000 employees in
more than 100 countries, comprising McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann
(digital marketing/relationship management), Momentum Worldwide (total
brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications),
CRAFT (global adaptation and production), UM (media management), Weber
Shandwick (public relations), FutureBrand (consulting/design), and
PMK-BNC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005540/en/