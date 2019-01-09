Shoe Carnival : Names McCann Agency of Record to Elevate Brand Engagement

Diversified and Integrated Marketing Team to Enhance Shoe Carnival’s Reach with Customers

Shoe Carnival, one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, has selected McCann as its agency of record for integrated marketing services. The McCann team will include specialty agencies Compass Point (Media AOR), Casanova (Hispanic strategy, media and creative), MRM//McCann (digital strategy and technology) and Momentum/Chase (Shopper Strategy).

“We’re excited to partner with McCann on our ambitious strategic brand and customer-centric initiatives to expand Shoe Carnival’s relationships with customers,” said Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival’s Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer. “The depth of marketing resources and quality of McCann’s integrated team will propel us forward as we look to inspire and connect with customers.”

James Ward, president of McCann Detroit, said, “The vision and ambition laid out by Shoe Carnival’s leadership has been inspiring, and – for us – retail is an area of passion and expertise. The multi-disciplinary team we put together was handpicked to navigate the forces reshaping retail in 2019 and beyond. We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to help Shoe Carnival take new ground.”

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of January 9, 2019, the Company operates 402 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing services company with 24,000 employees in more than 100 countries, comprising McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (digital marketing/relationship management), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (global adaptation and production), UM (media management), Weber Shandwick (public relations), FutureBrand (consulting/design), and PMK-BNC.

