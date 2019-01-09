Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Shoe Carnival, Inc.    SCVL

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. (SCVL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/09 04:00:00 pm
38.035 USD   -2.02%
2017Sports retail stocks jump after upbeat earnings
RE
2017SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2017SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shoe Carnival : Names McCann Agency of Record to Elevate Brand Engagement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Diversified and Integrated Marketing Team to Enhance Shoe Carnival’s Reach with Customers

Shoe Carnival, one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, has selected McCann as its agency of record for integrated marketing services. The McCann team will include specialty agencies Compass Point (Media AOR), Casanova (Hispanic strategy, media and creative), MRM//McCann (digital strategy and technology) and Momentum/Chase (Shopper Strategy).

“We’re excited to partner with McCann on our ambitious strategic brand and customer-centric initiatives to expand Shoe Carnival’s relationships with customers,” said Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival’s Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer. “The depth of marketing resources and quality of McCann’s integrated team will propel us forward as we look to inspire and connect with customers.”

James Ward, president of McCann Detroit, said, “The vision and ambition laid out by Shoe Carnival’s leadership has been inspiring, and – for us – retail is an area of passion and expertise. The multi-disciplinary team we put together was handpicked to navigate the forces reshaping retail in 2019 and beyond. We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to help Shoe Carnival take new ground.”

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of January 9, 2019, the Company operates 402 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing services company with 24,000 employees in more than 100 countries, comprising McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (digital marketing/relationship management), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (global adaptation and production), UM (media management), Weber Shandwick (public relations), FutureBrand (consulting/design), and PMK-BNC.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
05:01pSHOE CARNIVAL : Names McCann Agency of Record to Elevate Brand Engagement
BU
01/07SHOE CARNIVAL : to Present at the 2019 ICR Conference
BU
2018SHOE CARNIVAL : Stores will be closed on thursday in observance of thanksgiving
AQ
2018SHOE CARNIVAL : Announces new $50 million share repurchase program and declares ..
AQ
2018SHOE CARNIVAL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018SHOE CARNIVAL : Announces New $50 Million Share Repurchase Program and Declares ..
BU
2018SHOE CARNIVAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
2018SHOE CARNIVAL : Stores Will Be Closed on Thursday in Observance of Thanksgiving
BU
2018SHOE CARNIVAL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018SHOE CARNIVAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 023 M
EBIT 2019 48,6 M
Net income 2019 36,9 M
Finance 2019 58,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,31
P/E ratio 2020 15,11
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capitalization 584 M
Chart SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Shoe Carnival, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 44,0 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifton E. Sifford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Wayne Weaver Chairman
W. Kerry Jackson COO, CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Terry L. Clements Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kent A. Kleeberger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.12.95%584
ABC-MART INC1.17%4 587
DSW INC.7.53%2 141
CCC SA-4.08%2 037
CHIYODA CO LTD4.70%698
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC16.74%549
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.