Shoe Carnival : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results
08/28/2018 | 10:07pm CEST
Reports Comparable Store Sales Increase of 6.7 Percent
Raises Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Per Diluted Share Outlook
Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (“the Company”), a leading retailer
of moderately priced footwear and accessories, today reported results
for the second quarter and six months ended August 4, 2018.
Second Quarter Highlights
Net sales increased 14.2 percent to $268.4 million compared to the
second quarter last year, with approximately $19.7 million of this
increase attributable to the one-week shift in the calendar due to
fiscal 2017 being a 53-week year
Comparable store sales increased 6.7 percent
Earnings per diluted share increased 217 percent to $0.76
Cash and cash equivalents were $38.4 million with no outstanding bank
debt as of August 4, 2018
Inventory was down 2.0 percent on a per-store basis
Cliff Sifford, Shoe Carnival’s President and Chief Executive Officer,
commented, “We are pleased with our strong financial results for the
second quarter which exceeded our expectations. Our mid-single digit
comparable store sales increase was primarily driven by a double-digit
increase in women’s non-athletic footwear with most of our other major
footwear categories up mid-single digits. This positive trend has
accelerated into the back-to-school season with comparable store sales
up 7.7 percent through the first three weeks of August. This sales
increase was on top of a 7.0 percent increase in the full month of
August last year. We believe we remain well positioned for future growth
and based on these strong operational and financial results, as well as
our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are raising our annual
earnings guidance.”
Second Quarter Financial Results
Net sales of $268.4 million increased 14.2 percent for the second
quarter ended August 4, 2018, compared to net sales of $235.1 million
for the second quarter ended July 29, 2017. Comparable store sales for
the thirteen-week period ended August 4, 2018 increased 6.7 percent
compared to the thirteen-week period ended August 5, 2017.
Gross profit margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 increased to
31.2 percent compared to 29.0 percent in the second quarter of fiscal
2017. Merchandise margin increased 0.2 percent and buying, distribution
and occupancy expenses decreased 2.0 percent as a percentage of net
sales compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017.
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of
fiscal 2018 increased $7.0 million to $68.9 million. The increase in
expense was primarily due to incentive and equity compensation as a
result of the improved financial performance of the Company and
advertising expense to support back-to-school sales. As a percentage of
net sales, these expenses decreased to 25.6 percent compared to 26.3
percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.
Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $11.8 million, or
$0.76 per diluted share. For the second quarter of fiscal 2017, the
Company reported net income of $3.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.
Six Month Financial Results
Net sales during the six months ended August 4, 2018 increased $37.4
million to $525.8 million compared to the six months ended July 29,
2017. Comparable store sales for the twenty-six week period ended August
4, 2018 increased 4.0 percent compared to the twenty-six week period
ended August 5, 2017.
Net earnings for the first six months of fiscal 2018 were $24.7 million,
or $1.59 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $12.1 million,
or $0.73 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2017. The
gross profit margin for the first six months of fiscal 2018 was 30.6
percent compared to 28.7 percent in the same period last year. Selling,
general and administrative expenses for the first six months increased
$8.1 million to $128.9 million. As a percentage of net sales, these
expenses decreased to 24.5 percent compared to 24.7 percent in the first
six months of fiscal 2017. The Company closed six stores during the
first six months of fiscal 2018 compared to 12 store openings and nine
store closings in the first six months of fiscal 2017.
Store Openings and Closings
The Company expects to open approximately three stores and close
approximately 15 to 17 stores during fiscal 2018 compared to opening 19
stores and closing 26 stores during fiscal 2017.
Expected store openings and closings by quarter for the fiscal year are
as follows:
New Stores
Store Closings
1st quarter 2018
0
3
2nd quarter 2018
0
3
3rd quarter 2018
3
3
4th quarter 2018
0
6 - 8
Fiscal year 2018
3
15 - 17
Fiscal 2018 Outlook
The Company is raising its fiscal 2018 outlook as follows:
Net sales in the range of $1.016 billion to $1.020 billion, with
comparable store sales up low single digits;
Earnings per diluted share in the range of $2.07 to $2.15. Fiscal 2017
earnings per diluted share were $1.15 and adjusted earnings per
diluted share were $1.49.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Results
The non-GAAP adjusted results for the full year of fiscal 2017 discussed
herein exclude the impact of a gain on insurance proceeds recorded in
cost of sales related to hurricane affected stores, non-cash impairment
charges for underperforming stores and additional stock-based
compensation expense recorded in selling, general and administrative
expenses and additional income tax expense associated with the enactment
of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the “Tax Act”). These
adjusted results are provided to enhance the user's overall
understanding of the Company's historical operations and financial
performance. Specifically, the Company believes the adjusted results
provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of the
Company’s core operations. The unaudited adjusted results are provided
in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported
results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting
principles. A complete reconciliation of actual results to the adjusted
results appears below in the table entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP to
Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear
retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress,
casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis
on national name brands. As of August 28, 2018, the Company operates 402
stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com.
Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The NASDAQ
Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases
and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that
involve a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could
cause our actual results, performance, achievements or industry results
to be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
These factors include, but are not limited to: general economic
conditions in the areas of the continental United States in which our
stores are located and the impact of the ongoing economic crisis and
hurricane recovery in Puerto Rico on sales at, and cash flows of, our
stores located in Puerto Rico; the effects and duration of economic
downturns and unemployment rates; changes in the overall retail
environment and more specifically in the apparel and footwear retail
sectors; our ability to generate increased sales at our stores; our
ability to successfully navigate the increasing use of on-line retailers
for fashion purchases and the impact on traffic and transactions in our
physical stores; our ability to attract customers to our e-commerce
website and to successfully grow our e-commerce sales; the potential
impact of national and international security concerns on the retail
environment; changes in our relationships with key suppliers; the impact
of competition and pricing; our ability to successfully manage and
execute our marketing initiatives and maintain positive brand perception
and recognition; changes in weather patterns, consumer buying trends and
our ability to identify and respond to emerging fashion trends; the
impact of disruptions in our distribution or information technology
operations; the effectiveness of our inventory management; the impact of
natural disasters on our stores, as well as on consumer confidence and
purchasing in general; risks associated with the seasonality of the
retail industry; the impact of unauthorized disclosure or misuse of
personal and confidential information about our customers, vendors and
employees, including as a result of a cyber-security breach; our ability
to manage our third-party vendor relationships; our ability to
successfully execute our business strategy, including the availability
of desirable store locations at acceptable lease terms, our ability to
open new stores in a timely and profitable manner, including our entry
into major new markets, and the availability of sufficient funds to
implement our business plans; higher than anticipated costs associated
with the closing of underperforming stores; the inability of
manufacturers to deliver products in a timely manner; changes in the
political and economic environments in, the status of trade relations
with, and the impact of changes in trade policies and tariffs impacting,
China and other countries which are the major manufacturers of footwear;
the impact of regulatory changes in the United States and the countries
where our manufacturers are located; the resolution of litigation or
regulatory proceedings in which we are or may become involved; our
ability to meet our labor needs while controlling costs; the impact of
the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; and future stock repurchases
under our stock repurchase program and future dividend payments; and
other factors described in the Company’s SEC filings, including the
Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.
In addition, these forward-looking statements necessarily depend upon
assumptions, estimates and dates that may be incorrect or imprecise and
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.
Accordingly, any forward-looking statements included in this press
release do not purport to be predictions of future events or
circumstances and may not be realized. Forward-looking statements can be
identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terms such
as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “pro forma,”
“anticipates,” “intends” or the negative of any of these terms, or
comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy or intentions.
Given these uncertainties, we caution investors not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these factors
or to publicly announce any revisions to the forward-looking statements
contained in this press release to reflect future events or developments.
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen
Thirteen
Twenty-six
Twenty-six
Weeks Ended
Weeks Ended
Weeks Ended
Weeks Ended
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
Net sales
$
268,366
$
235,064
$
525,811
$
488,453
Cost of sales (including buying, distribution and occupancy costs)
184,585
166,837
364,703
348,070
Gross profit
83,781
68,227
161,108
140,383
Selling, general and administrative expenses
68,850
61,803
128,861
120,732
Operating income
14,931
6,424
32,247
19,651
Interest income
(117
)
(1
)
(119
)
(2
)
Interest expense
36
149
76
191
Income before income taxes
15,012
6,276
32,290
19,462
Income tax expense
3,237
2,380
7,560
7,335
Net income
$
11,775
$
3,896
$
24,730
$
12,127
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.77
$
0.24
$
1.60
$
0.73
Diluted
$
0.76
$
0.24
$
1.59
$
0.73
Weighted average shares:
Basic
15,249
16,091
15,387
16,453
Diluted
15,367
16,094
15,446
16,457
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.080
$
0.075
$
0.155
$
0.145
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
August 4,
February 3,
July 29,
2018
2018
2017
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
38,405
$
48,254
$
18,531
Accounts receivable
3,918
6,270
2,798
Merchandise inventories
336,907
260,500
357,467
Other
12,094
5,562
7,029
Total Current Assets
391,324
320,586
385,825
Property and equipment - net
77,254
86,276
96,046
Deferred income taxes
8,384
8,182
10,072
Other noncurrent assets
343
536
869
Total Assets
$
477,305
$
415,580
$
492,812
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
90,928
$
41,739
$
93,829
Accrued and other liabilities
25,659
15,045
20,367
Total Current Liabilities
116,587
56,784
114,196
Long-term debt
0
0
26,700
Deferred lease incentives
25,006
29,024
28,909
Accrued rent
9,124
10,132
10,977
Deferred compensation
12,074
11,372
11,141
Other
750
966
686
Total Liabilities
163,541
108,278
192,609
Total Shareholders' Equity
313,764
307,302
300,203
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
477,305
$
415,580
$
492,812
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Twenty-six
Twenty-six
Weeks Ended
Weeks Ended
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net income
$
24,730
$
12,127
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used
in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
11,219
11,961
Stock-based compensation
3,403
927
Loss on retirement and impairment of assets
(227
)
1,705
Deferred income taxes
(202
)
(472
)
Lease incentives
170
1,560
Other
(4,577
)
(3,140
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
2,587
1,626
Merchandise inventories
(76,407
)
(77,821
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
58,562
27,356
Other
(5,125
)
(2,329
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
14,133
(26,500
)
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,661
)
(12,737
)
Other
283
0
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,378
)
(12,737
)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Borrowings under line of credit
0
79,200
Payments on line of credit
0
(52,500
)
Proceeds from issuance of stock
107
142
Dividends paid
(2,393
)
(2,389
)
Purchase of common stock for treasury
(19,043
)
(29,343
)
Shares surrendered by employees to pay taxes on restricted stock
(275
)
(286
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(21,604
)
(5,176
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(9,849
)
(44,413
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
48,254
62,944
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$
38,405
$
18,531
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Fifty-three
Weeks Ended
February 3,
2018
Reported net income per diluted share
$
1.15
Gain on insurance proceeds
(0.21
)
Non-cash impairment charges
0.21
Additional stock-based compensation expense associated with the Tax
Act
0.12
Tax effect of gain on insurance proceeds, non-cash impairment
charges and stock-based compensation expense
(0.05
)
Additional income tax expense on re-measurement of deferred tax
assets and liabilities