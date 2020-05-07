Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Shoe Carnival, Inc.    SCVL

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.

(SCVL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shoe Carnival : to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 20, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of moderately priced footwear and accessories, today announced first quarter 2020 earnings results will be released on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after the market close. The Company will host its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Investors section of Shoe Carnival’s website at www.shoecarnival.com. The online replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call and will be available for one year.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of May 7, 2020, the Company operates 390 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
09:31aSHOE CARNIVAL : to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 20, 2020
BU
05/04SHOE CARNIVAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
05/04SHOE CARNIVAL : Begins Initial Store Re-Openings
BU
04/20SHOE CARNIVAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
04/16SHOE CARNIVAL : Further Enhances Financial Liquidity
BU
04/09SHOE CARNIVAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/03SHOE CARNIVAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
04/03SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/02SHOE CARNIVAL : Extends Store Closures
BU
03/31SHOE CARNIVAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 914 M
EBIT 2021 18,8 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M
Finance 2021 62,5 M
Yield 2021 1,57%
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
P/E ratio 2022 6,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,25x
EV / Sales2022 0,18x
Capitalization 286 M
Chart SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Shoe Carnival, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 25,75  $
Last Close Price 20,33  $
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifton E. Sifford Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jonathan Worden President & Chief Customer Officer
J. Wayne Weaver Chairman
W. Kerry Jackson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior EVP
Terry L. Clements Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.-45.47%286
ABC-MART, INC.-0.55%4 187
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.-59.06%525
CCC S.A.-5.17%435
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-4.13%402
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.-66.52%380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group