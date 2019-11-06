Shoe Zone : Share Awards and PDMR Transactions

6 November 2019

Shoe Zone plc

Share Awards and PDMR Transactions

Shoe Zone plc (the 'Group'), the UK's largest value footwear retailer, operating in town centres, retail parks and online, announces the awarding of 20,415 shares to Jonathan Fearn, Group CFO, and 15,000 shares to other members of the Shoe Zone senior management team.

The award to Jonathan Fearn, which has been approved by the Shoe Zone plc Remuneration Committee, represents payments of the outstanding awards due under the 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') in the years 2020 and 2021 and an additional payment, to recognise the closure of the LTIP. The Remuneration Committee believes that the LTIP Scheme was not achieving its intended aims and hence believe that remuneration based on salary and a cash bonus is more appropriate.

Following this transaction, Jonathan Fearn's total interest in the Company is 25,973 Ordinary Shares representing 0.05 per cent of the issue shared capital.

15,000 shares have been awarded to members of the Shoe Zone senior management team.

Total Voting Rights

Following the Transaction, the issued share capital of the Company remains unchanged at 50,000,000. The total voting rights in the Company is now 49,987,122 with 12,878 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. The figure of 49,987,122 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

For further information, please call:

