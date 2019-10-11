DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results



SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Group revenues rise significantly by +31% to around EUR 509 million during the first nine months of 2019.

DACH sales +26.3%, international sales +80%

Integration of Europa Apotheek successfully concluded with brand integration

SHOP APOTHEKE rated Germany's best online shop



Venlo, the Netherlands, 11 October 2019. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly increased its cumulative consolidated sales revenues in line with plan over the first nine months of the 2019 financial year (January 1 - September 30 2019). Based on preliminary calculations, the Group increased its revenues by 31% to just under EUR 509 million compared to EUR 388.5 million for the same period of the previous year. The organic growth rate was 28%.



SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE also won multiple awards during the reporting period including in the renowned annual consumer survey by retail consultancy Q&A Insights Europe B.V.: In Germany, local unit shop-apotheke.de was voted 'Best Online Shop' among all online retailers rated, beating out numerous established e-commerce players. SHOP APOTHEKE also maintained its top ranking as 'Best Online Pharmacy' in both Germany and Belgium for the second year running.

Furthermore, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE successfully completed the integration of Europa Apotheek into the SHOP APOTHEKE brand during the third quarter of 2019 and converted all customers of Europa Apotheek to SHOP APOTHEKE. This represents another important milestone in the strategic positioning of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Group revenues rose by 31% to EUR 509 million (9M/2018: EUR 388.5 million) over the reporting period (January 1 - September 30, 2019) with organic growth at 28%. Third-quarter consolidated turnover rose by 30%, from EUR 131.3 million in 2018 to EUR 170.7 million, and by 4.3% compared to the second quarter of 2019 (Q2/2019: EUR 163.6 million).

In its largest segment, 'DACH' (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. increased its revenues by 26.3% year-on-year to EUR 447.7 million (9M/2018: EUR 354.5 million). On a quarterly basis, revenues rose by 25.6% to EUR 149.8 million (Q3/2018: EUR 119.3 million).

In the 'International' segment (France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands), the company increased its revenues by 80% to around EUR 61.2 million over the reporting period (9M/2018: EUR 34.0 million). In the third quarter, revenues rose by 74.6% to EUR 20.9 million (Q3/2018: EUR 12.0 million).

Due to the traditionally higher order volume in the fall and winter months, the Management Board expects a further increase in revenues during the fourth quarter and confirms its forecast for the 2019 fiscal year, which calls for a 30% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenues to around EUR 700 million (previous year: EUR 540 million).

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE will publish its final 9M results and full interim report as planned on November 14, 2019.

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.



SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of the leading and the fastest-growing online pharmacies in Continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs segments is supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition following the acquisition of nu3 GmbH in July 2018.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE already operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Switzerland. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products to over 4.5 million active customers fast and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016 and is part of the SDAX index since 24 September 2018.

In addition to being traded on the Frankfurt stock exchange, since June 25, 2019, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's convertible bonds (ISIN: DE000A19Y072), are also tradeable on the Dutch Euronext stock exchange, which operates the stock exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon.

