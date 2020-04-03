SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Growth accelerated to 33% in Q1, revenues up to EUR 232 million.

Strong start into the year, revenue growth further accelerated in March due to increased demand related to Covid-19.

Preliminary sales growth for the DACH segment +29.7% and for the International segment +58.6%.

Total number of active customers increased by 300k in Q1 to 5 million.

Online doctor service successfully launched.

Venlo, 3 April 2020. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. started the 2020 financial year with significant revenue growth. After a very good start into the year in January and February, additional demand induced by the Covid-19 pandemic in March further accelerated growth. Overall, sales at Group level increased by 33% to preliminary EUR 232 million in the first quarter after EUR 175 million in Q1 2019.

Stefan Feltens, CEO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, comments: 'In these difficult times, online pharmacies reinforce their role as an important and complementary part in the healthcare system by providing support in safeguarding the supply of medications to patients across Europe. We want to take this opportunity to express our deepest appreciation for the effort and commitment of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's more than 1,200 colleagues and also for our partners in the pharmaceutical industry, our wholesalers, as well as our logistics partners. Everybody is doing an impressive job in each of the seven countries we serve in Europe.'

In the DACH segment (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE increased its revenues by 29.7% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenues amounted to EUR 201 million after EUR 155.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. In the International segment, which includes activities in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE increased its business in the first quarter of 2020 by 58.6% to EUR 31 million compared to EUR 19.6 million in Q1 2019. Overall, prescription business (Rx) increased by 23% versus Q1 2019.

New online doctor service.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE started a cooperation with Zava, one of the leading online doctor services in Germany and Europe. Customers now have the opportunity to get a medical consultation for selected indications without having to go to a physician's office. The introduction of this service is part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's strategy to become a customer-centric e-pharmacy platform.

Jasper Eenhorst, CFO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, says: 'According to current estimates, the increase in sales in the first quarter with 33%, which was entirely the result of organic growth, is bigger than originally planned. The higher sales will also have a positive impact on our operating profit in Q1. Based on what we know today, we adjust the full-year growth forecast for 2020 from around 20% to at least 20%, and we reaffirm our outlook of breaking even on adjusted EBITDA level this year.'

With the ongoing construction of the new distribution facility in Venlo, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE will more than double its capacity and will therefore be well prepared to meet the growing demand expected over the coming years.

All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE will release the full interim report for the first quarter of 2020 on May 14, 2020.

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of the leading and the fastest-growing online pharmacies in Continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs segments is supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition following the acquisition of nu3 GmbH in July 2018.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE already operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products to 5 million active customers fast and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016 and is part of the SDAX index since 24 September 2018.

In addition to being traded on the Frankfurt stock exchange, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE'S convertible bonds (ISIN: DE000A19Y072) are also tradeable on the Dutch Euronext stock exchange, which operates the stock exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon.

