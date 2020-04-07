SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N : launches an equity offering of new bearer shares by way of an accelerated bookbuild.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. launches an equity offering of new bearer shares by way of an accelerated bookbuild. Equity offering by way of an accelerated bookbuild for c. EUR 55 million.

Reason: Act on accelerated growth due to Covid 19 and greater visibility on timing of e-script introduction in Germany.

Net proceeds: To facilitate and fund the accelerated growth through investments in (a) working capital, (b) digital projects, (c) new initiatives (such as online marketplace, online doctor services, own brands, and internationalization), (d) opportunistic small- to medium-sized M&A, (e) supplement financing of the new distribution centre near Venlo and (f) for general corporate purposes.

The Managing board reconfirms its outlook to break even at adjusted-EBITDA level in the current year 2020, and its longer term guidance of a steady-state EBIT margin in excess of 6%.

Certain members of the Managing Board, as well as the main shareholder of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, have announced their intention to also participate in the capital increase. Venlo, The Netherlands, April 7, 2020. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE", or the "Company"), one of the leading and fastest growing online pharmacies in continental Europe, today announced the launch of an equity offering of new bearer shares for c. EUR 55 million (the "New Shares") by way of an accelerated bookbuild (the "Capital Increase"). Certain members of the Managing Board, as well as the main shareholder of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, have announced their intention to also participate in the capital increase. The proposed Capital Increase will be executed by way of a private placement of the New Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis. The New Shares will be issued by the Company's Managing Board, with the prior approval of the Company's Supervisory Board, under existing authorisations to issue shares and to exclude pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders in relation thereto, delegated to the Company's Managing Board by the general meeting of the Company. The New Shares will be offered exclusively to qualified investors in the European Economic Area ("EEA") and the United Kingdom, to qualified institutional buyers in the United States in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to certain institutional investors in other jurisdictions. Offers outside of the United States will be made in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The final offer price of the New Shares (the "Offer Price") will be determined in an accelerated bookbuild, and will be announced upon completion of the bookbuilding process. The Offer Price of the New Shares is expected to be announced no later than the start of trading on the XETRA platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 8 April 2020. Settlement of the New Shares is expected to take place on 15 April 2020 (the "Closing Date"). The New Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing bearer shares and, following completion and settlement of the Capital Increase, are expected to be admitted to listing and trading on the regulated market segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). Following the transaction, the Company will be subject to a lock-up undertaking ending 180 calendar days after the Closing Date, subject to certain exceptions, including issue of shares by the Company to sellers or joint venture partners as consideration in connection with acquisitions or joint ventures, as applicable (any such issued shares will be subject to the same lock-up). The proposed Capital Increase is in response to COVID-19 related accelerated market demand as well as greater visibility on timing of e-Rx introduction in Germany. The proposed Capital Increase will also safeguard existing investments to deliver on SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's targeted growth and profitability objectives. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to facilitate and fund the accelerated growth through investments in (a) working capital, (b) digital projects, (c) new initiatives (such as online marketplace, online doctor services, own brands and internationalization), (d) opportunistic small- to medium-sized M&A, (e) supplement financing of the new distribution centre near Venlo and (f) for general corporate purposes. The Managing board reconfirms the outlook to break even at the adjusted EBITDA level in the current year 2020 and the raised capital is expected to positvely support SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's P&L in terms of profitability in subsequent years. Furthermore, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE reiterates its aim to reach a steady-state EBIT margin in excess of 6%.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of the leading and fastest growing online pharmacy in continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs segments is supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition following the acquisition of nu3 GmbH in July 2018. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE already operates online stores in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, The Netherlands and Switzerland. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products to over 5 million active customers fast and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides comprehensive pharmaceutical counselling services. The shares of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. have been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016 and on the SDAX since 24 September 2018. In addition to being traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Freiverkehr), SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE'S convertible bonds (ISIN: DE000A19Y072) are also tradeable on Euronext Amsterdam, a regulated market operated by Euronext Amsterdam N.V.

