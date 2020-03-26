Log in
Shop Apotheke Europe N : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE COMMITS TO UN GLOBAL COMPACT STANDARDS.

03/26/2020 | 06:05am EDT

DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Sustainability
???????SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE COMMITS TO UN GLOBAL COMPACT STANDARDS.

26.03.2020 / 11:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE COMMITS TO UN GLOBAL COMPACT STANDARDS.

Venlo/Cologne, 26 March 2020. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has been committed to corporate sustainability issues ever since its founding. The online pharmacy is now further strengthening this commitment by joining the UN Global Compact Network. In doing so, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE commits to the values of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, which supports ten principles on human rights, labour, the environment and the fight against corruption.

"We are proud to have officially joined the UN Global Compact network by signing on to the ten principles of ethical corporate governance. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE with its over 1,200 employees are committed to complying with human rights, labour and environmental standards as well as with anti-corruption laws. We commit ourselves to incorporating these principles into our day-to-day decision-making and to always look for opportunities for improvement", says Stefan Feltens, CEO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

The health and well-being of people are SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's focus every day. That is why the commitment to sustainability issues has always been a part of the online pharmacy's corporate philosophy. By joining the UN Global Compact Network, the company makes a strong commitment to integrating the compact's clearly defined and globally valid principles into its business decisions. Joining the alliance also provides an opportunity to network with other members working on sustainable solutions and to exchange ideas and experiences.

The UN Global Compact Network brings together more than 10,000 companies from 166 countries. The world's largest corporate sustainability initiative is committed to establishing universal corporate values around the world. In doing so, the network's members clearly commit to the goals of the United Nations for Sustainable Development (SDGs) and the Paris Climate Agreement. The ten principles on human rights, labour, the environment and the fight against corruption are derived from the United Nations' and the International Labour Organization's definitions of the various issues. The association supports its member companies in creating and maintaining a culture of integrity by taking responsibility for people and the planet. Last but not least, the signatories also create the conditions for their long-term success.
 

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of the leading and the fastest-growing online pharmacies in Continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs segments is supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition following the acquisition of nu3 GmbH in July 2018.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE already operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products to over 4.7 million active customers fast and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016 and is part of the SDAX index since 24 September 2018.

In addition to being traded on the Frankfurt stock exchange, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE'S convertible bonds (ISIN: DE000A19Y072) are also tradeable on the Dutch Euronext stock exchange, which operates the stock exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon.


MEDIA CONTACTS.

Trade and popular media:
Sven Schirmer
Tel: +49 221 99 53 44 31
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com

Financial media:
Bettina Fries
Tel: +49 211 75 80 779
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com

Investor relations:
Carmen Herkenrath
Tel.: +31 77 850 6109
Email: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com


26.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1007789

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1007789  26.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1007789&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
