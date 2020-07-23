Shop Apotheke Europe N : raises full year 2020 guidance.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE raises full year 2020 guidance.



23-Jul-2020 / 18:42 CET/CEST

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE raises full year 2020 guidance.

According to preliminary calculations, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has significantly improved its key earnings figures in the second quarter of 2020 in line with the increased business volume. Based on the developments in the first and second quarters and against the background of an overall slightly improved visibility for the remaining part of the year, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is lifting its guidance for the 2020 financial year.

For the full year, the Management Board now expects a sales growth of at least 30% compared to the financial year 2019 (previously: at least 20%) and a positive adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 1-2% (previously: a positive adjusted EBITDA).

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE will publish the full report for the first half of 2020 on August 6, 2020.

