Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Report
News 


Shop Apotheke Europe N : raises full year 2020 guidance.

07/23/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE raises full year 2020 guidance.

23-Jul-2020 / 18:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE raises full year 2020 guidance.

According to preliminary calculations, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has significantly improved its key earnings figures in the second quarter of 2020 in line with the increased business volume. Based on the developments in the first and second quarters and against the background of an overall slightly improved visibility for the remaining part of the year, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is lifting its guidance for the 2020 financial year.

For the full year, the Management Board now expects a sales growth of at least 30% compared to the financial year 2019 (previously: at least 20%) and a positive adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 1-2% (previously: a positive adjusted EBITDA).

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE will publish the full report for the first half of 2020 on August 6, 2020.

 

Contact:
rikutis consulting
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Cel: +49 151 46 53 13 17
E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.com

23-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1100793

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1100793  23-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1100793&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 908 M 1 053 M 1 053 M
Net income 2020 -12,0 M -13,9 M -13,9 M
Net Debt 2020 38,1 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -167x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 094 M 2 427 M 2 428 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 011
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 134,13 €
Last Close Price 139,20 €
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Feltens Chief Executive Officer
Jan Pyttel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theresa Holler Chief Operating Officer
Jasper Eenhorst Chief Financial Officer
Marc Fischer Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.220.00%2 427
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-30.99%35 259
MCKESSON CORPORATION12.96%25 331
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.11.03%16 398
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.35.25%9 164
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-32.79%7 282
