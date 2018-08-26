Log in
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV (SAE)
  Report  
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/26/2018 | 04:05pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.08.2018 / 15:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Marc Michael
Last name(s): Fischer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
50.10 EUR 901800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
50.1000 EUR 901800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


26.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44395  26.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 558 M
EBIT 2018 -13,6 M
Net income 2018 -16,8 M
Finance 2018 2,57 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capitalization 618 M
Chart SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV
Duration : Period :
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 53,1 €
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Köhler Chief Executive Officer
Jan Pyttel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theresa Holler Chief Operating Officer
Ulrich Wandel Chief Financial Officer
Marc Fischer Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV10.90%718
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION1.57%74 970
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-4.60%68 754
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO17.54%49 324
MCKESSON CORPORATION-17.05%25 842
AMERISOURCEBERGEN-3.86%19 100
