SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.10.2018 / 16:17

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: MK Beleggingsmaatschappij Venlo B.V.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Michael Stephan Rolf Last name(s): Köhler Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI

529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 47.040816 EUR 461000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 47.0408 EUR 461000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

