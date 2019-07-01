Log in
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
07/01/2019 | 02:00pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2019 / 19:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Frank Roland Walter
Last name(s): Köhler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
34.00 EUR 136000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
34.0000 EUR 136000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52305  01.07.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 701 M
EBIT 2019 -28,1 M
Net income 2019 -29,5 M
Debt 2019 69,6 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -20,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 463 M
Chart SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV
Duration : Period :
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 49,6  €
Last Close Price 34,4  €
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Feltens Chief Executive Officer
Jan Pyttel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theresa Holler Chief Operating Officer
Ulrich Wandel Chief Financial Officer
Marc Fischer Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV-8.51%527
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-19.99%49 985
MCKESSON CORPORATION21.65%25 047
AMERISOURCEBERGEN14.60%17 920
CARDINAL HEALTH5.61%14 039
SINOPHARM HOLDING CO LTD-16.41%10 474
