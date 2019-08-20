|
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/20/2019 | 11:40am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.08.2019 / 17:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Wandel Consultants GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Ulrich
|Last name(s):
|Wandel
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747
b) Nature of the transaction
|Receipt of 10,000 shares through transfer of private share deposit of Dr. Ulrich Wandel.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
|
|Dirk Hartogweg 14
|
|5928 LV Venlo
|
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
53371 20.08.2019
© EQS 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|701 M
|EBIT 2019
|-28,1 M
|Net income 2019
|-29,5 M
|Debt 2019
|69,5 M
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|-12,2x
|P/E ratio 2020
|-16,9x
|EV / Sales2019
|0,65x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,53x
|Capitalization
|390 M
|
