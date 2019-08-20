SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.08.2019 / 17:34

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Wandel Consultants GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Ulrich Last name(s): Wandel Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI

529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 10,000 shares through transfer of private share deposit of Dr. Ulrich Wandel.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

