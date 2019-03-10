http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
10.03.2019 / 15:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
10.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
|
|Dirk Hartogweg 14
|
|5928 LV Venlo
|
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
785769 10.03.2019