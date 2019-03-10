Log in
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV

(SAE)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/10/2019
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.03.2019 / 15:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2019 English: https://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 English: https://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/


10.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

785769  10.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 544 M
EBIT 2018 -25,3 M
Net income 2018 -28,6 M
Debt 2018 13,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 461 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Feltens Chief Executive Officer
Jan Pyttel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theresa Holler Chief Operating Officer
Ulrich Wandel Chief Financial Officer
Marc Fischer Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV1.60%518
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-12.50%56 512
MCKESSON CORPORATION1.64%21 458
AMERISOURCEBERGEN2.59%16 129
CARDINAL HEALTH6.50%14 215
SUZUKEN CO., LTD.9.84%5 603
