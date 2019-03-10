DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



10.03.2019 / 15:12

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2019 English: https://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/ Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 English: https://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/

10.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

