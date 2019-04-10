DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Corporate Action

10-Apr-2019 / 08:34 CET/CEST

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. successfully completes c. EUR 50m capital increase by placing 1.39m new bearer shares and a EUR 60m concurrent tap of its existing convertible bonds due April 2023 with institutional investors.

New Shares Issue Price: EUR 36.00.

Number of New Shares: 1.39m.

Capital Increase Amount: c. EUR 50m.

New Bonds Issue Price: 99.47%, plus accrued interest of 2.2253% of par.

Members of the Managing Board and founders participated in the Capital Increase.

Net proceeds: To fund continuous growth strategy including taking full advantage of the e-script opportunity, a marketplace rollout, enhanced product offering and general corporate purposes.



Venlo, The Netherlands, April 10, 2019. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE", or the "Company"), one of the leading and fastest growing online pharmacies in Continental Europe, today announced the completion of a successful capital raise for a total of EUR 110m (the "Transaction"). As part of the Transaction, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has placed approximately 1.39m additional new bearer shares of the Company, representing approximately 11.5% of the Company's outstanding share capital prior to the Transaction, with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuild (the "New Shares"; and, the "Capital Increase"). The New Shares have been placed at an issue price of EUR 36.00 per New Share. In addition, the Company has completed a concurrent tap issue of senior unsecured convertible bonds (the "New Bonds") for an aggregate principal amount of EUR 60m at an issue price of 99.47%. In addition, investors will be required to pay to the Company interest accrued on the New Bonds from and including 19 October 2018 to but excluding 17 April 2019 in an amount of EUR 2,225.27 per New Bond. The Managing Board of the Company, with the prior approval of the Company's Supervisory Board, resolved to approve the Transaction and to issue the New Shares and the New Bonds. The Members of the Managing Board as well as founders of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE participated in the Capital Increase.

The successful pricing of the Transaction underlines the Company's positive momentum and the attractive growth opportunities in SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's key markets. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Transaction primarily to fund its continuous growth strategy including taking full advantage of the e-script opportunity, a marketplace rollout, enhanced product offering and general corporate purposes.

The New Shares and the New Bonds have been or will be (as the case may be) issued by the Company's Managing Board, with the prior approval of the Company's Supervisory Board, under the existing authorisations to issue shares and grant rights to acquire shares in the share capital of the Company and to exclude pre-emption rights of existing shareholders in relation thereto, delegated to the Company's Managing Board by the general meeting of the Company.

The New Bonds will be issued on the same terms (save for the issue date, the issue price and the interest commencement date) as the Company's existing EUR 75m senior unsecured convertible bonds due April 2023 (the "Original Bonds") and shall be fully fungible, and form a single series with the Original Bonds from the Issue Date (as defined below).

Settlement of the New Shares is expected to take place on 15 April 2019 (the "Closing Date"). The settlement and delivery of the New Bonds is expected to take place on 17 April 2019 (the "Issue Date"). Settlement of each, the Capital Increase and the issuance of the New Bonds, is not conditional on the occurrence of the other.

The New Shares rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing bearer shares and, following payment and settlement of the Capital Increase, are expected to be admitted to listing and trading on the regulated market segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).

Application is intended to be made for the New Bonds to be included in the trading of the Original Bonds on the unregulated open market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In addition, the Company subsequently intends to arrange for an application to be made for the Bonds to be listed and admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam, in due course.

Following the transaction, the Company will be subject to a lock-up undertaking ending 180 calendar days after the Closing Date with respect to the New Shares and after the Issue Date in respect of the New Bonds, subject to certain exceptions including the issue of consideration shares to sellers or joint venture partners in connection with acquisitions or joint ventures by the Company (any such shares to be subject to the same lock-up).





This announcement is released by SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the contemplated Capital Increase and issue of the New Bonds (both as described above). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Dr. Ulrich Wandel, CFO, for SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. is solely responsible for the contents of this announcement.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. The future financial results can significantly differ from the currently anticipated results as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including changes in the business, financial and competitive landscape, uncertainties related to legal disputes or investigations and the availability of funds. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements included in this announcement.

10-Apr-2019 8:00am CET/CEST

