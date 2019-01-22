Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Shop Apotheke Europe NV    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV (SAE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/22 01:32:01 am
37.1 EUR   +0.82%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shop Apotheke Europe : ?SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE reaches 2018 growth target; consolidated revenues of EUR 540 million.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 01:06am EST

DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results
?SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE reaches 2018 growth target; consolidated revenues of EUR 540 million.

22.01.2019 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.


SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE reaches 2018 growth target; consolidated revenues of EUR 540 million.

  • Consolidated revenues increase by +90% to EUR 540 million
  • Integration and move of nu3 completed according to plan in January 2019.
  • Switzerland designated SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE'S eighth European target market.


Venlo, the Netherlands, January 22, 2019. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V., Continental Europe's leading online pharmacy, has reached its ambitious growth targets for the 2018 financial year (reporting date: December 31, 2018), preliminary (unaudited) calculations show: Consolidated revenues rose from EUR 284 million a year earlier to EUR 540 million, an increase of +90%. January 2019 also saw the successful completion of the integration of nu3 with the move of the unit's logistics operations to the central site in Venlo. By leveraging nu3's existing functional foods nutrition products, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has successfully entered the Swiss market and now serves eight European target markets.

The company's dynamic revenue growth is based on the successful rise in the number of active customers across Europe, from 2.7 million the end of 2017 to around 3.5 million at the end of 2018. The size of the average shopping basket also increased year-on-year thanks to the larger share of prescription medications sold following the successful integration of Europa Apotheek, which had been acquired in November 2017. Europa Apotheek, which focuses on prescription drugs, has a best-in-class service offering including its medication interaction check, drug profiles, information materials and publications for select indications, and the one-of-a-kind Smart programme supporting chronically ill patients. The integration of Europa Apotheek means the company will be ideally positioned for future growth in regard to the planned launch of electronic prescriptions in Germany in 2020.

Following the move of nu3's logistics operations to the central site in Venlo, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has now completed the integration of nu3 GmbH both successfully and on time. nu3's high quality functional nutrition products are also attracting a growing number of consumers in Switzerland. The acquisition of nu3 therefore not only strengthens the company's position in its current markets but also laid the foundation for entering the Swiss market, which is highly attractive in the nutrition and beauty and personal care products segments.

During financial year 2018 the company's management reviewed the individual operating segments identified. As a result of starting operations in Switzerland as well as of the significantly increased business volume in Austria, the company decided to adjust its segment reporting. Starting with the 2018 annual report, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE will report results for two segments, "DACH" and "International". The DACH segment covers all of the company's activities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland while the International segment covers the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain. Previously, reporting had been structured into the "Germany" and "International" (all countries other than Germany) segments. The comparative figures have been adjusted accordingly.

In 2018, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE generated revenues of EUR 491 million in the DACH segment. That's an increase of around 95% compared to the 2017 fiscal year when revenues adjusted in line with the new segment structure were EUR 251 million. Revenues for the International segment rose by 49%, from EUR 33 million in 2017 to EUR 49 million during the reporting period.

Under the previous segment structure, revenues for 2018 would have grown by 98% to EUR 415 million for the Germany segment (2017: EUR 210 million) and by 69% to EUR 125 million (2017: EUR 74 million) for the International segment.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE will publish detailed results for the 2018 fiscal year on March 15, 2019, along with the publication of the 2018 consolidated financial statements.

 

2019 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

March 15, 2019 Publication of 2018 financial results
April 30, 2019 Annual general meeting
May 15, 2019 Publication of first quarter 2019 results
August 14, 2019 Publication of 2019 half-year results
November 14, 2019 Publication of third quarter 2019 results
 

 

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is the leading and fastest growing online pharmacy in Continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs segments is supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition following the acquisition of nu3 GmbH in July 2018.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE already operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products to over 3.5 million active customers fast and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016 and on the SDAX since 24 September 2018.

 

MEDIA CONTACTS.

Trade and popular media:
Sven Schirmer
Mobile: +49 221 99 53 44 31
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com

Financial media:
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Mobile +49 151 46 53 13 17
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com

Investor relations:
Dr. Ulrich Wandel
Phone: +31 77 850 6117
Email: ulrich.wandel@shop-apotheke.com

 


22.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: ulrich.wandel@shop-apotheke.com
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

768235  22.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768235&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV
2018SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : increases consolidated revenues by +103% to over EUR 388 ..
EQ
2018SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : Revised forecast for financial year 2018
EQ
2018SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Consolidated revenues grow sig..
EQ
2018SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions b..
EQ
2018SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions b..
EQ
2018WEBSHOP AWARDS GERMANY 2018-2019 : SHOP APOTHEKE named 'Online Retailer of the Y..
EQ
2018SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : N.V. strengthens management team with Stefan Feltens, for..
EQ
2018SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Stefan Feltens to strengthen management team with im..
EQ
2018SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : to be included in SDAX select index.
EQ
2018SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions b..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 553 M
EBIT 2018 -24,3 M
Net income 2018 -28,3 M
Debt 2018 3,00 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 443 M
Chart SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV
Duration : Period :
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 51,0 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Feltens Chief Executive Officer
Jan Pyttel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theresa Holler Chief Operating Officer
Ulrich Wandel Chief Financial Officer
Marc Fischer Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV-2.13%503
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE6.00%68 334
MCKESSON CORPORATION14.66%24 748
AMERISOURCEBERGEN7.34%16 925
CARDINAL HEALTH9.98%14 352
MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORP8.30%5 509
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.