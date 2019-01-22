Shop Apotheke Europe : ?SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE reaches 2018 growth target; consolidated revenues of EUR 540 million.

DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE reaches 2018 growth target; consolidated revenues of EUR 540 million.

Consolidated revenues increase by +90% to EUR 540 million

Integration and move of nu3 completed according to plan in January 2019.

Switzerland designated SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE'S eighth European target market.



Venlo, the Netherlands, January 22, 2019. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V., Continental Europe's leading online pharmacy, has reached its ambitious growth targets for the 2018 financial year (reporting date: December 31, 2018), preliminary (unaudited) calculations show: Consolidated revenues rose from EUR 284 million a year earlier to EUR 540 million, an increase of +90%. January 2019 also saw the successful completion of the integration of nu3 with the move of the unit's logistics operations to the central site in Venlo. By leveraging nu3's existing functional foods nutrition products, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has successfully entered the Swiss market and now serves eight European target markets.



The company's dynamic revenue growth is based on the successful rise in the number of active customers across Europe, from 2.7 million the end of 2017 to around 3.5 million at the end of 2018. The size of the average shopping basket also increased year-on-year thanks to the larger share of prescription medications sold following the successful integration of Europa Apotheek, which had been acquired in November 2017. Europa Apotheek, which focuses on prescription drugs, has a best-in-class service offering including its medication interaction check, drug profiles, information materials and publications for select indications, and the one-of-a-kind Smart programme supporting chronically ill patients. The integration of Europa Apotheek means the company will be ideally positioned for future growth in regard to the planned launch of electronic prescriptions in Germany in 2020.

Following the move of nu3's logistics operations to the central site in Venlo, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has now completed the integration of nu3 GmbH both successfully and on time. nu3's high quality functional nutrition products are also attracting a growing number of consumers in Switzerland. The acquisition of nu3 therefore not only strengthens the company's position in its current markets but also laid the foundation for entering the Swiss market, which is highly attractive in the nutrition and beauty and personal care products segments.

During financial year 2018 the company's management reviewed the individual operating segments identified. As a result of starting operations in Switzerland as well as of the significantly increased business volume in Austria, the company decided to adjust its segment reporting. Starting with the 2018 annual report, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE will report results for two segments, "DACH" and "International". The DACH segment covers all of the company's activities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland while the International segment covers the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain. Previously, reporting had been structured into the "Germany" and "International" (all countries other than Germany) segments. The comparative figures have been adjusted accordingly.

In 2018, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE generated revenues of EUR 491 million in the DACH segment. That's an increase of around 95% compared to the 2017 fiscal year when revenues adjusted in line with the new segment structure were EUR 251 million. Revenues for the International segment rose by 49%, from EUR 33 million in 2017 to EUR 49 million during the reporting period.

Under the previous segment structure, revenues for 2018 would have grown by 98% to EUR 415 million for the Germany segment (2017: EUR 210 million) and by 69% to EUR 125 million (2017: EUR 74 million) for the International segment.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE will publish detailed results for the 2018 fiscal year on March 15, 2019, along with the publication of the 2018 consolidated financial statements.





ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.



SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is the leading and fastest growing online pharmacy in Continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs segments is supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition following the acquisition of nu3 GmbH in July 2018.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE already operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products to over 3.5 million active customers fast and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016 and on the SDAX since 24 September 2018.

