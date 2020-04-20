Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Shopify Inc.    SHOP   CA82509L1076

SHOPIFY INC.

(SHOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boom in Online Shopping Fuels Rally in Shopify Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

By Alexander Osipovich

One of the stock market's biggest winners during the Covid-19 pandemic has been Shopify Inc., an e-commerce software company that has benefited from surging traffic as vast swaths of the global population have been forced to do more of their shopping online.

Shopify's share price was up 6% to about $627 in midday trading Monday, putting it on track for a fresh record close and its eighth consecutive session of gains. The stock has climbed 81% since hitting a recent low on April 2.

Those gains puts the Canada-based company ahead of larger e-commerce players such as Amazon.com Inc., which is up 26% over the same period, and eBay Inc., up 31%. The S&P 500 has risen 13% since April 2 as part of a broad rebound from the depths of the coronavirus selloff.

Shopify sells businesses a variety of tools to make it easier to build, run and market their online stores. The company says it works with more than 1 million merchants world-wide, including Nestlé SA and Staples Inc. It makes money through a mix of recurring subscription fees and other fees, like payment-processing fees, that grow with transaction volumes.

That has benefited Shopify as lockdown measures intended to curtail the coronavirus pandemic have closed bricks-and-mortar storefronts and upended traditional consumption patterns. Last week, a Shopify executive said on Twitter that it was "now handling Black Friday level traffic every day."

Still, the company's stock hasn't escaped the broader market's volatility. Shopify shares sold off sharply at the beginning of April after it suspended guidance for this year. The stock has also attracted significant interest from short sellers in recent weeks, according to data from S3 Partners, a sign that some investors are betting that Shopify stock is overvalued.

Shopify went public in 2015, listing shares on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

Write to Alexander Osipovich at alexander.osipovich@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.18% 23956.8 Delayed Quote.-15.05%
NASDAQ 100 -0.25% 8811.515019 Delayed Quote.0.28%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.06% 8645.956364 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
S&P 500 -0.69% 2855.06 Delayed Quote.-11.03%
SHOPIFY INC. 6.57% 629.47 Delayed Quote.48.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SHOPIFY INC.
01:21pBoom in Online Shopping Fuels Rally in Shopify Stock
DJ
10:28aSHOPIFY : Up Over 6%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
09:32aSHOPIFY : Thinking about trading options or stock in Edwards Lifesciences, Johns..
PR
09:19aE-commerce giants offer cash advances, waive fees and more amid COVID-19
AQ
04/17SHOPIFY : Up Over 6%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
04/16FACEBOOK : Swiss watchdog gets Libra cryptocurrency project license request
RE
04/14TSX rises 1.3% to 14,258.43
RE
04/14SHOPIFY : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Mastercard, Roku, Sh..
PR
04/09Facebook sues Bangkok resident for selling fraudulent ad tools
RE
04/02TSX rises 1.72% to 13,097.84
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 018 M
EBIT 2020 -27,0 M
Net income 2020 -297 M
Finance 2020 2 331 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -247x
P/E ratio 2021 -259x
EV / Sales2020 33,1x
EV / Sales2021 23,8x
Capitalization 69 114 M
Chart SHOPIFY INC.
Duration : Period :
Shopify Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPIFY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 481,77  $
Last Close Price 590,39  $
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target -18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Albin Lütke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harley Finkelstein Chief Operating Officer
Amy E. Shapero Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Michel Lemieux Chief Technology Officer
Jeremy Seth Levine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOPIFY INC.48.50%69 114
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-1.23%562 246
MEITUAN DIANPING-1.48%75 089
JD.COM, INC.31.00%67 722
PINDUODUO INC.17.56%51 735
EBAY INC.3.72%29 817
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group