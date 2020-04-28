Shopify : Meet Shop, Your New Personal Shopping Assistant

At Shopify, our mission is clear: Make commerce better for everyone. We've spent the last 15 years helping more than one million aspiring entrepreneurs turn their ideas into businesses. While this work has never been more critical, we haven't forgotten about shoppers. After all, we're customers, too.

We are setting out to reimagine the online shopping experience for customers - to provide them greater convenience, transparency, and personalization. Expectations are changing and we anticipate these needs will grow as a result of social distancing and stay-at-home policies.

That's why we're announcing the launch of Shop, a first-of-its-kind shopping app. The app helps you throughout your shopping journey: from discovering new products, placing orders with your favorite brands faster, to tracking your packages, all in one place. We've brought our expertise in commerce and proven features from Shop Pay and Arrive to make purchasing and order tracking frictionless for shoppers.

And because small businesses need us now more than ever, Shop also includes a local shopping feature to easily find and buy from neighborhood favorites, as well as view their offerings, like flexible pickup or delivery options. Shop empowers you to follow brands and receive updates on new products and special promotions. You'll also receive recommendations based on your preferences and purchase history to give you more of what you want, less of what you don't.

'We're proud to present online shoppers with a seamless, intuitive way to shop, while helping them support local businesses,' says Carl Rivera, General Manager of Shop. 'Shop guarantees peace of mind by giving customers all the information they need, when they need it.'

Download Shop today for iOS and Android and see for yourself exactly what it means to shop better.