SHOPIFY INC.

SHOPIFY INC.

(SHOP)
  Report
News 


Shopify : Revenue Nearly Doubles as Covid-19 Pushes Shopping Online

07/29/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

By Matt Grossman and Kimberly Chin

Shopify Inc.'s revenue nearly doubled in the latest quarter, as the company benefited from the e-commerce boom spurred by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Canadian company said it has seen more businesses signing up to use the company's e-commerce platforms during the pandemic. Revenue surged to $714.3 million in the second quarter, up from $362 million in the year-ago quarter and above the analysts' forecast of $511 million.

Shopify, which was founded in 2004, is an e-commerce platform that sells businesses a variety of tools to make it easier to build, run and market their online stores. The company has benefited from consumers shopping online because of government-mandated lockdown measures that have forced businesses to close in-person retail.

Shopify said the number of new stores created on its platform increased 71% in the second quarter compared with the first, driven by e-commerce shifts fueled by the pandemic and a promotional offering for a 90-day free-trial period. Shopify said it had a slightly lower rate of free-trial accounts converting to paid subscriptions during the 90-day free trial.

Shares of Shopify rose 7% on Wednesday to $1,053.59, and are up 165% this year.

The company swung to a profit of $36 million, or 29 cents a share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $28.7 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Its adjusted profit was $1.05 a share; analysts polled by FactSet had expected per-share earnings of a penny.

Gross merchandise volume increased 119% compared with last year's second quarter, although Shopify said the rate of growth, which was strongest in April and May, has decelerated since then.

Subscription-solutions revenue grew 28% year over year to $196.4 million, and merchant-solutions revenue more than doubled to $517.9 million.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com and Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 220 M - -
Net income 2020 -216 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -524x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2020 52,2x
EV / Sales 2021 38,7x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart SHOPIFY INC.
Duration : Period :
Shopify Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPIFY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 907,76 $
Last Close Price 985,00 $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target -7,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Albin Lütke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harley Finkelstein Chief Operating Officer
Amy E. Shapero Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Michel Lemieux Chief Technology Officer
Jeremy Seth Levine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOPIFY INC.147.75%118 302
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING17.42%673 596
MEITUAN DIANPING89.40%144 846
PINDUODUO INC.121.50%100 325
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.81.76%51 676
EBAY INC.58.49%39 596
