Shopify : Shares Hit 52-Week High on 4Q Earnings Beat

By Chris Wack

Shopify Inc. shares hit a 52-week high in early trading Wednesday after reporting earnings that beat analysts' expectations.

Shares of the global commerce company were at up 13% to $555.50 in early trading, after going as high as $593.89.

Shopify swung to a fourth-quarter profit of $771,000, or one cent a share, compared with a loss of $1.5 million, or one cent a share, in the same period last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were looking for a loss of $37 million, or 31 cents a share.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $505.2 million, compared with last year's $343.9 million and the $482 million analysts were expecting.

Shopify said it is expecting first-quarter revenue of $440 million to $446 million, compared with the $444 million analysts are forecasting.

