Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Shopify Inc.    SHOP   CA82509L1076

SHOPIFY INC.

(SHOP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/12 10:39:41 am
556.315 USD   +12.90%
10:21aSHOPIFY : Shares Hit 52-Week High on 4Q Earnings Beat
DJ
09:51aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Coronavirus Worries Abate
DJ
09:46aTSX hits record high on oil rally, Shopify surge
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shopify : Shares Hit 52-Week High on 4Q Earnings Beat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 10:21am EST

By Chris Wack

Shopify Inc. shares hit a 52-week high in early trading Wednesday after reporting earnings that beat analysts' expectations.

Shares of the global commerce company were at up 13% to $555.50 in early trading, after going as high as $593.89.

Shopify swung to a fourth-quarter profit of $771,000, or one cent a share, compared with a loss of $1.5 million, or one cent a share, in the same period last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were looking for a loss of $37 million, or 31 cents a share.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $505.2 million, compared with last year's $343.9 million and the $482 million analysts were expecting.

Shopify said it is expecting first-quarter revenue of $440 million to $446 million, compared with the $444 million analysts are forecasting.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SHOPIFY INC.
10:21aSHOPIFY : Shares Hit 52-Week High on 4Q Earnings Beat
DJ
09:51aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Coronavirus Worries Abat..
DJ
09:46aTSX hits record high on oil rally, Shopify surge
RE
08:03aSHOPIFY : Shares Move Toward 52-Week High After 4Q Earnings Beat
DJ
07:50aSHOPIFY : reports Q4 profit of US$771,000, revenue up 47 per cent from year ago
AQ
07:43aShopify forecasts full-year revenue above estimates, shares rise
RE
07:02aSHOPIFY : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
02/07SHOPIFY : Thinking about trading options or stock in AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Mi..
PR
02/07SHOPIFY INC. : annual earnings release
01/28SHOPIFY : to hire 1,000 workers, open Vancouver office by end of year
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 555 M
EBIT 2019 33,7 M
Net income 2019 -160 M
Finance 2019 2 554 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -347x
P/E ratio 2020 -376x
EV / Sales2019 35,4x
EV / Sales2020 26,1x
Capitalization 57 529 M
Chart SHOPIFY INC.
Duration : Period :
Shopify Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPIFY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 406,31  $
Last Close Price 492,75  $
Spread / Highest target 6,54%
Spread / Average Target -17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Albin Lütke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harley Finkelstein Chief Operating Officer
Amy E. Shapero Chief Financial Officer
Jeremy Seth Levine Independent Director
Steven A. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOPIFY INC.23.94%57 529
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING2.41%582 714
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%74 295
JD.COM, INC.15.75%59 545
PINDUODUO INC.-4.81%41 845
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.13.93%32 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group