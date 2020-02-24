Log in
Shopify : reveals the future of commerce at Shopify Unite, May 6-8, 2020

02/24/2020 | 10:18am EST

For the fifth year, thousands of developers and partners from more than 50 countries will descend on Toronto to attend Shopify Unite, our annual conference where we look ahead and share our big bets in the future of commerce. Last year, one of the things we unveiled was the Shopify Fulfillment Network, a new way for merchants to get their orders to their customers easily and quickly.

There has never been a more exciting time in the history of commerce. In 2019 alone, our merchants generated an average of more than $1B per week. Collectively, they have made Shopify the second-largest ecommerce retailer in the U.S.

Building for this growing global audience of entrepreneurs would not be possible without the committed community of our developers and partners. We first launched the Shopify API in 2009. Eleven years later, our app store went from five apps to 3,700 and our partners have collectively generated nearly $1.7 billion in revenue for their own businesses. We look forward to sharing our product roadmap and working together to deliver even more value and growth for Shopify's merchants everywhere.

This is just the beginning. With even greater emphasis on scale and performance to support the explosive growth of our merchants, we'll be sharing the newest and most important problems we're solving for our 1 million+ global merchants at Shopify Unite 2020.

Media accreditation is now open. Submit a request to cover this year's conference here.

Shopify Inc. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 15:17:02 UTC
