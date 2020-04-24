Log in
Stock-Market Rally Fizzles in Week When All Eyes Focused on Oil

04/24/2020 | 07:15am EDT

By Paul Vigna

This week brought a halt, at least temporarily, to the stock market's rebound, and equities are back to their erratic selves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is off 3% for the week, and the S&P 500 is below its 50-day moving average of 2830. Even heavyweights such as Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. have tumbled.

And that has been the "good" market. Treasury yields are falling again, as are prices for copper and oil. Those are bad signs for the momentum crowd. Speaking of oil, this week saw crude trade in negative dollars. Sound crazy? Not in this market. Let's look at this week's winners and losers.

Winner: Shopify Ex-Shareholders

Shares of Shopify Inc. hit a record this week, cresting at $630 as investors scramble for any winners in an economy shellacked by the pandemic.

Shares are up about 5% this week and nearly 60% this year.

As far as speculative plays go, it is a pretty safe one. Shopify, which publishes and sells software for online commerce, has a business tailor-made for a time when everybody is doing most of their buying online. Sales are up every year since it went public in 2015. It has about $2.5 billion in cash on the books. And, almost stunningly, it has no long-term debt.

On the other hand, Shopify earned $770,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, and that was its first profitable quarter since going public.

So Shopify has a growing business, but like countless tech companies, it has yet to figure out how to be consistently profitable. The real winners this week, then, are the investors who sold into this rally.

Loser: Oil-Trade 'Amateurs'

Oil demand is crashing, production can't be cut fast enough and producers are running out of places to store the oil they are pumping. The price is plummeting as a result.

But ask yourself, was a barrel of oil really worth minus-$37.63 on Monday -- and then a positive $10.01 on Tuesday?

Fundamentals aren't the only thing that drove oil into negative territory. Some traders thought they could make a quick buck. With the May futures contract expiring, they likely tried to force or at least ride a "short squeeze," to drive other traders to capitulate and sell higher.

They made one miscalculation, though: The futures contracts they used required them to take delivery of the oil when the contract expired.

"The spectacular collapse in the near-month oil appears to be a serious amateur error by someone hoping for a short squeeze in the closing months, without realizing that the contract requires him to take formal delivery," said Art Cashin, who runs UBS's floor operations at the NYSE.

These supposedly sophisticated traders were "purely financial entities speculating in commodities," said Lawrence McDonald, who writes the Bear Traps Report newsletter. Forget whether the industry has storage space; these traders were incapable of taking the oil in the first place. They had no choice but to unwind, he said, and take the losses.

This is a reminder that the market is driven by speculation and greed, and sometimes those things can be your enemy.

Next Week: Fed Talk

It is still earnings season, of course, but the headline event next week, barring some miraculous news on a Covid-19 treatment, will be the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, which concludes Wednesday with a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell. No new bazookas are expected to be unveiled, but any direction from the central bank will color which direction the markets go.

--To receive our Markets newsletter every morning in your inbox,

click here

.

Write to Paul Vigna at paul.vigna@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.17% 23515.26 Delayed Quote.-17.74%
NASDAQ 100 -0.27% 8641.497455 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.01% 8494.753037 Delayed Quote.-7.91%
S&P 500 -0.05% 2797.8 Delayed Quote.-13.40%
SHOPIFY INC. -0.97% 620.49 Delayed Quote.56.07%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 015 M
EBIT 2020 -27,0 M
Net income 2020 -297 M
Finance 2020 2 331 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -248x
P/E ratio 2021 -256x
EV / Sales2020 34,9x
EV / Sales2021 25,2x
Capitalization 72 739 M
Chart SHOPIFY INC.
Duration : Period :
Shopify Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPIFY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 498,29  $
Last Close Price 620,49  $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target -19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Albin Lütke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harley Finkelstein Chief Operating Officer
Amy E. Shapero Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Michel Lemieux Chief Technology Officer
Jeremy Seth Levine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOPIFY INC.56.07%72 739
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-3.23%550 813
MEITUAN DIANPING-1.09%75 091
JD.COM, INC.27.56%65 946
PINDUODUO INC.30.01%57 215
EBAY INC.4.98%30 179
