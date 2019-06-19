Shopify US : Unveils New Innovations to Transform Commerce for Merchants and Consumers Globally

Today, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSX:SHOP), the leading multi-channel
commerce platform, unveiled the latest in commerce technology at Shopify
Unite, the annual conference that brings together the company’s global
partner and developer community.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005550/en/
Shopify Fulfillment Network (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Shopify’s real power comes from the variety and strength of our
ecosystem,” said Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke. "Unite gives our developer and
partner community access to our product roadmap. Together, and only
together, we can shape the future of commerce and empower entrepreneurs
around the world.”
This year, Shopify is transforming commerce by announcing platform
enhancements and updates focused on giving direct-to-consumer brands
everything they need to build and manage a business. Shopify’s
innovations include a newly updated Shopify Plus platform for enterprise
brands, more global capabilities, and for the first time, Shopify is
expanding its offering with a fulfillment network that will allow
merchants of all sizes to deliver their products fast and at a low cost.
Introducing
Shopify Fulfillment Network
-
Shopify Fulfillment Network,
available now for early access, will provide U.S. merchants with a
network of distributed fulfillment centers, and uses machine learning
to ensure timely deliveries and lower shipping costs, putting their
brand and customer experience front and center.
Announcing
Shopify Plus’ all-new platform for enterprise merchants
-
The all-new Shopify Plus provides
a single view of a merchant’s entire business, tools that facilitate a
consistent experience across stores, and an easier-than-ever way to
create new stores, empowering enterprise merchants to move fast, build
with the customer in mind, and unlock growth potential.
Debuting
next-generation point of sale software to supercharge in-store
experiences
-
The new Shopify POS will be
faster, more intuitive, and more scalable point of sale software,
providing retailers with a simple interface, new customer service
shortcuts, and access to all of Shopify’s POS app extensions.
Going
Global: New ways for merchants to reach international shoppers
-
Introducing 11 new language capabilities,
now available in the Shopify Admin globally, including Traditional
Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Hindi, Malay,
Norwegian, Swedish, Korean and Thai.
-
Shopify’s Translations API will
store translated buyer-facing content including products, collections,
and blog posts, enabling merchants to provide the same consistent
shopping experience in multiple languages.
-
With Shopify Payments, all merchants can now sell in multiple
currencies and get paid in their local currency.
Bringing
an all-new online store design experience
-
The new online store design experience
makes it even easier for merchants to customize the look and feel of
their store to meet the evolving expectations of shoppers, without
editing the code.
-
Introducing the ability to display products
in video and 3D models right within Shopify, unlocking new
possibilities for merchants to deliver the in-store experience online
by bringing products to life.
-
Partners can now integrate subscription
payments solutions directly into Shopify’s checkout.
Go
fast, be stable: Providing developers with the best tools to build
powerful apps
-
Shopify’s most popular libraries will be
available in GraphQL, allowing developers to leverage its
speed and efficiency to build faster and more stable apps for
merchants.
-
With the Shopify App CLI (command-line
interface), developers can now wrap all their app building
steps into one command, scaffolding an app within seconds.
-
Shopify App Bridge is a new,
consolidated tool that enables developers to embed their apps directly
into Shopify, including desktop, Shopify Mobile, and Shopify POS,
creating a seamless user experience for merchants.
Introducing new back office shipping features to help merchants sell
more, better manage their order process, and improve customer experiences
-
New shipping features make it
possible for merchants to set specific shipping rules and pricing for
different products, and create automatic and more accurate visibility
throughout the fulfillment process, including any activity happening
in third-party apps and services.
For more information, please visit https://news.shopify.com/.
