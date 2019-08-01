Log in
SHOPPERS STOP LIMITED
NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA

SHOPPERS STOP LIMITED

(SHOPERSTOP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 08/01
352.85 INR   -6.11%
02:01pShopify raises revenue forecast on higher e-commerce demand
RE
07/22SHOPPERS STOP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/01New e-commerce rules jolt Amazon.com in India as products vanish
RE
Shopify raises revenue forecast on higher e-commerce demand

08/01/2019 | 02:01pm EDT
The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Shopify Inc on Thursday raised its full-year revenue forecast and reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the Canadian e-commerce company's investments to attract customers paid off.

Toronto and U.S.-listed shares of Shopify, which counts Unilever Plc and Kylie cosmetics and Canopy Growth Corp among its customers, rose over 10 percent to a record high.

"While I think Canadian consumers and businesses have been slightly slower to pick up e-commerce, I think that is changing rapidly and the growth rates indicate that," Chief Operating Officer Harley Finkelstein told Reuters, adding that it caters to about 50,000 merchants in Canada.

The strategy seems to be paying off for Shopify, which sells everything from cosmetics to consumer electronics.

Shopify has also launched new features in its online stores, such as enabling customers to design and update their stores or display 3-D images of their products, as it looks to compete with Amazon.com and eBay.

The company, which listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange just a little over four years ago, now has a market valuation of more than C$50 billion, above that of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, one of Canada's top-five banks.

"While consistent execution is driving results, what's also clear is an expanding addressable market that's increasingly scaling as Shopify adds complementary solutions and services, the most notable being Shopify's pending Fulfillment Network," National Bank of Canada analyst Richard Tse said.

Shopify said in June it plans to spend over a billion dollars to build and operate its fulfillment network in the United Stated over the next few years.

The Ottawa-based company now expects full-year revenues between $1.51 billion and $1.53 billion, above its previous range of $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV), a widely watched figure for the e-commerce industry's performance, rose 51% to $13.8 billion in the second quarter.

The company's net loss widened to $28.7 million, or 26 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from about $24.0 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier, as costs and expenses ticked up.

Excluding items, it earned 14 cents per share, handily beating the average analysts' estimate of 2 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company has beat estimates every quarter since listing.

Revenue surged nearly 48% to $362 million, also beating estimates of $349.95 million.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

By Shradha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.20% 1868.99 Delayed Quote.26.40%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE -0.75% 102.93 Delayed Quote.1.80%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP -3.93% 41.61 Delayed Quote.19.78%
EBAY INC. 0.51% 41.4 Delayed Quote.47.42%
SHOPIFY INC (US) 7.67% 344.75 Delayed Quote.129.60%
SHOPPERS STOP LIMITED -6.11% 352.85 End-of-day quote.-29.93%
UNILEVER PLC 1.04% 5007 Delayed Quote.20.62%
Latest news on SHOPPERS STOP LIMITED
07/22SHOPPERS STOP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/23SHOPPERS STOP : Neelendra Singh named General Manager of adidas for India
AQ
02/01New e-commerce rules jolt Amazon.com in India as products vanish
RE
01/23SHOPPERS STOP LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
2018SHOPPERS STOP : Trailing twelve month results - shoppers stop limited
AQ
2018SHOPPERS STOP : Quarterly results - shoppers stop limited
AQ
2018SHOPPERS STOP : Colorbar plans to have 250 standalone stores by 2020
AQ
2018SHOPPERS STOP : Financial results - shoppers stop limited
AQ
2018SHOPPERS STOP : 'focus to grow in tier-ii and tier-iii cities'
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 36 692 M
EBIT 2020 1 215 M
Net income 2020 883 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,28%
P/E ratio 2020 36,4x
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,83x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 30 590 M
Chart SHOPPERS STOP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shoppers Stop Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPPERS STOP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 523,78  INR
Last Close Price 352,85  INR
Spread / Highest target 70,0%
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajiv Suri Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Satyanarayan Nagesh Basavanhalli Non-Executive Chairman
Karunakaran Mohanasundaram Chief Financial Officer
Anil Shankar Arasavilli Head-Solutions & Technology
Ravi Chandru Raheja Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOPPERS STOP LIMITED-29.93%482
WESFARMERS LTD23.65%30 596
MAGAZINE LUIZA46.10%13 259
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-26.29%7 206
FIVE BELOW INC14.71%6 573
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC (ADR)--.--%4 950
Categories
