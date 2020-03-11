Shoprite : From farm to table with Checkers artisan suppliers

A large percentage of wheat used in South Africa is imported, but according to Terblanche his company only uses local wheat with traceability for its stone ground flour. Gideon Milling was established by 'a group of wheat-farmers to co-operatively own and operate their own mill and produce high-quality products at a comparatively affordable rate, and in so doing benefit both the farmers and the consumers.'

Crops are grown in an environmentally conscious way, using no-till sowing and crop rotation methods that enrich the soil. Gideon Milling produces stone ground flour, ground slowly and generating low heat, so that the protein stays intact. The result is a healthier, more digestible flour.

The Shoprite Group is passionate about supporting and growing local SMME's such as Schoon and Gideon Milling. During its 2019 financial year, the Group gave more than 2 300 small suppliers access to its consumer market.