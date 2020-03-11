Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Shoprite Holdings Limited    SHP   ZAE000012084

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shoprite : From farm to table with Checkers artisan suppliers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 09:49am EDT

A large percentage of wheat used in South Africa is imported, but according to Terblanche his company only uses local wheat with traceability for its stone ground flour. Gideon Milling was established by 'a group of wheat-farmers to co-operatively own and operate their own mill and produce high-quality products at a comparatively affordable rate, and in so doing benefit both the farmers and the consumers.'

Crops are grown in an environmentally conscious way, using no-till sowing and crop rotation methods that enrich the soil. Gideon Milling produces stone ground flour, ground slowly and generating low heat, so that the protein stays intact. The result is a healthier, more digestible flour.

The Shoprite Group is passionate about supporting and growing local SMME's such as Schoon and Gideon Milling. During its 2019 financial year, the Group gave more than 2 300 small suppliers access to its consumer market.

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 13:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:49aSHOPRITE : From farm to table with Checkers artisan suppliers
PU
03/11SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/03South Africa's Pick n Pay launches online scheduled grocery delivery
RE
02/25South Africa's Shoprite and Equities Property fund form $273 mln JV
RE
02/25South Africa's rand recovers as budget risk draws nearer
RE
02/25SHOPRITE : Interim Results Announcement
PU
02/25SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Slide show half-year results
CO
02/20SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
02/17SHOPRITE : Butchery training a ticket to ‘fulfillment and growth'
PU
02/06SHOPRITE : Creates Awareness On Breast Cancer
AQ
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 159 B
EBIT 2020 7 826 M
Net income 2020 4 112 M
Debt 2020 25 675 M
Yield 2020 2,91%
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 64 107 M
Chart SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shoprite Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 123,65  ZAR
Last Close Price 116,00  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter Christiaan Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoffel F. Hendrik Wiese Chairman
Anton de Bruyn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
B. Ram Harisunker Executive Director & Divisional Manager
Joseph Anthony Rock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.69%3 991
WALMART INC.-1.41%339 865
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-3.69%33 718
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.34%31 610
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 461
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-2.78%18 758
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group